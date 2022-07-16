The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape





Nature has a magical charm that can get people feeling rejuvenated and revitalised again, and our gardens and green spaces are the perfect way for us to recharge and connect with the earth again.

We often spend the summer months in our gardens, and regard winter as a time we can't spend outdoors to enjoy the splendour of nature.

But the Western Cape is home to several botanical and public gardens which are not just open during the busy summer months but will offer you the most tranquil and relaxing experience in winter as well.

The Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden (Stellenbosch)

Located between two worlds, one wild and one tamed, the Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden borders the manicured suburbs of Stellenbosch and a rugged mountain wilderness where leopards still roam.

Sunny winter days are perfect for walking through the garden, which is home to 60 of the artists’ sculptures but also stunning plant life like fiery orange and red aloes as well as a selection of ericas and buchus scatter the landscape.

To round off your visit, make yourself comfortable in the Old Storeroom and enjoy a barista-made coffee or tea, with a selection of homemade cakes in front of a roaring fire.

Visits to the garden are by appointment only and guided tours are available with advance booking.

Babylonstoren (Klapmuts)

Babylonstoren is a working farm with a hotel, spa, farm-to-table restaurants, winery and magnificent garden.

But in winter, it really is all about the citrus fruits at the Babylonstoren farm & garden, as you get to take your pick - anything from bright yellow lemon to the blood oranges that are on offer.

Citrus season is in full swing, so you can enjoy a variety of unusual lemons, limes, oranges, naartjies and grapefruits. straight from a tree in our citrus block. ⁠

In winter, guests can look forward to lush green surroundings and the early signs of delicate fynbos flowers. ⁠

There's also a 70-metre shaded walk through the healing garden which meanders along a stream and cuts through the beautiful rocky and stony landscape.

Daily garden tours start at 10h00 in front of the Farm Shop or you can go on the daily guided walk from Monday to Friday at 11h30, to discover the special collections next to the stream.

Harold Porter National Botanical Garden (Betty's Bay)

Located in Betty’s Bay, in the heart of the Cape Fynbos region with almost 200 hectares of pristine natural fynbos, Harold Porter National Botanical Garden is the ideal opportunity to head outdoors and experience the best of what nature has on display.

Take a walk along the footpaths and enjoy the garden’s famous waterfalls and amber pools, while exploring mountain slopes, deep gorges, flats, marshes and dunes.

The hillsides really come alive with the colours of fynbos from the sickle-leaf conebush, pincushions, proteas and pagodas that scatter the landscape.

If it's not raining, pack a picnic and just chill out on the grass with a good book and just breathe in the scents of the fynbos and smalls of the nearby ocean that fill the air.

Garden Route Botanical Garden (George)

Situated at the foot of the Outeniqua Mountains in George, Garden Route Botanical Garden is the only un-irrigated garden in the world and boasts immense floral diversity and a wide variety of insects and birds.

The famous Mushroom Meander trail is in full force at this time of year on the 19-hectare land where colourful and intricately shaped mushrooms cover the rehabilitated indigenous forest.

There are so many different types of mushrooms for you to see and learn about while you experience exhilarating walks in the winter wonderland.

Be on the lookout for the events calendar as well, because this botanical garden also hosts a popular winter night market which is great fun for the family.

Between May-August, the garden is open from 07h30-19h00.

Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens (Cape Town)

You didn't think we'll leave this one off the list did you?

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is acclaimed as one of the great botanic gardens in the world.

Few gardens can match the sheer grandeur of the setting of Kirstenbosch, against the eastern slopes of Cape Town’s Table Mountain.

Nestled at the eastern foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town. The garden is one of 10 National Botanical Gardens covering five of South Africa's six different biomes and administered by the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

The Kirstenbosch estate covers 528 hectares, of which 36 ha is cultivated and the rest is a protected area supporting natural forest and fynbos, and indigenous wildlife, including birds, mammals, reptiles, and frogs and insects.

The Kirstenbosch estate can be explored via five trails, of differing levels of difficulty. All are well-maintained, logged footpaths or gravel roads and are sign-posted.

Dress warm, pack a picnic and wander through the most peaceful setting just a few minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Cape Town.