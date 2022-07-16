N1 Cape Town Foreshore exit partly closed to in-bound traffic on Sunday 17 July
The Cape Town Foreshore exit on the N1 freeway will be closed to traffic for six hours on Sunday, 17 July 2022 to allow the City’s Urban Mobility directorate to erect a new overhead sign across the roadway.
The new sign will replace the same sign that broke off the gantry some time ago.
The foreshore exit will be closed from 08:00 until 14:00.
The closure will allow the team to safely replace the sign which indicates the routes to the Cape Town International Convention Centre and Christian Barnard Street.
Residents are advised that the times may change due to unforeseen circumstances as the work is weather-dependent.
N1 Foreshore exit partly closed to in-bound traffic on Sunday.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 15, 2022
The City’s Urban Mobility Directorate will be erecting a new overhead sign along the N1. The Foreshore exit will be closed for six hours on Sunday, 17 July 2022.
Read more: https://t.co/TV7aLXRg2L#CTNews pic.twitter.com/ZLfpDFffk5
Our team will be closing the lanes to this exit for safety reasons, and will ensure that all traffic wanting to enter the Foreshore area is redirected to the N1 exit at Buitengracht for those few hours. We thank residents for their patience while the work is under way.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
For further enquiries, residents can call the Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63, or send an email to transport.info@capetown.gov.za or get updates directly from the City of Cape Town on Twitter @CityofCTAlerts.
More from Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement
Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.Read More
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View
Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town
Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.Read More
Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!
The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More
Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day
Some of the events taking place on Monday include beanie handovers with librarians from Edgemead, a beach clean-up with Gordon’s Bay Library, and a visit to a night shelter with Claremont.Read More