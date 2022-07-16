N1 Cape Town Foreshore exit partly closed to in-bound traffic on Sunday 17 July





The Cape Town Foreshore exit on the N1 freeway will be closed to traffic for six hours on Sunday, 17 July 2022 to allow the City’s Urban Mobility directorate to erect a new overhead sign across the roadway.

The new sign will replace the same sign that broke off the gantry some time ago.

The foreshore exit will be closed from 08:00 until 14:00.

The closure will allow the team to safely replace the sign which indicates the routes to the Cape Town International Convention Centre and Christian Barnard Street.

Residents are advised that the times may change due to unforeseen circumstances as the work is weather-dependent.

N1 Foreshore exit partly closed to in-bound traffic on Sunday.



The City’s Urban Mobility Directorate will be erecting a new overhead sign along the N1. The Foreshore exit will be closed for six hours on Sunday, 17 July 2022.



Read more: https://t.co/TV7aLXRg2L#CTNews pic.twitter.com/ZLfpDFffk5 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 15, 2022

Our team will be closing the lanes to this exit for safety reasons, and will ensure that all traffic wanting to enter the Foreshore area is redirected to the N1 exit at Buitengracht for those few hours. We thank residents for their patience while the work is under way. Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility

For further enquiries, residents can call the Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63, or send an email to transport.info@capetown.gov.za or get updates directly from the City of Cape Town on Twitter @CityofCTAlerts.