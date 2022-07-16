Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo





FILE: South African singer Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Kelly Khumalo/Instagram

Charismatic, controversial and perhaps misunderstood - Kelly Khumalo remains one of South Africa's most popular personalities. Not one to shy away from drama, the multi-award winning singer, actress and businesswoman continues to dominate television screens with her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo, now in it's third season. The show offers an intimate look into the glamourous, fast-paced but often turbulent life of the celebrity, beyond the sensational headlines. The vocal powerhouse is given a chance to speak her truth and give viewers an unvarnished account of her life.

In conversation with Amy MacIver, Khumalo praised the show for its authenticity and its honest portrayal of a black South African family.

We come from a culture that sweeps things under the carpet. This affects us later in life. With this show, I wanted all South Africans to find comfort in truth...to find comfort in disagreements and deal with them. Kelly Khumalo, singer and actress

It's a journey of family, self-discovery, spirituality, love and forgiveness. Kelly Khumalo, singer and actress

Family dynamics, and the breakdown in relationships, are the dominant themes. The show seeks to normalise therapy and counselling, which sometimes carries a stigma within the black community.

We've seen the cracks over the years. The mother and daughter relationship [with Kelly's mother] has been on the rocks but its something we didn't confront until we had to go to therapy. We were not aware of the scars we gave to each other. Kelly Khumalo, singer and actress

Khumalo is constantly in the spotlight - for good and bad reasons. She is fully aware of the scrutiny and pressure that comes with being a public figure and feels no pressure about exposing her life on this level.

I am where I'm supposed to be. I feel it's God's will that I had to share my and my family's entire life. It's not so much about me, but about the impact on other families. Kelly Khumalo, singer and actress

Beyond the facade of fame, adoration, glamour and wealth, life in the public eye is never easy. Khumalo admits she "doesn't have it all together".

What I do have is God. If I have God, I have the source of everything. I'm just doing my best. And your best could be allowing yourself to be weak. And I allow my weaknesses to come through. I am human, I'm not perfect. It is a work in progress. People should not just admire, they should be motivated to deal with their own journey as well. Kelly Khumalo, singer and actress

But Khumalo has been a divisive figure in the story about the death of former Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa's murder. The singer was in a relationship with Meyiwa and the couple had a child together. Khumalo, her mother, sister and several others had been with Meyiwa in her mother's house the night he was murdered on 26 October 2014.

Eight years after his death, Khumalo has been a maligned figure, amid accusations that she and those in the house that night covered up the details around his death. Khumalo has a thick skin and says she is not swayed by the relentless public criticism and social media attacks.

God has given me time to deal with what has happened to me. God has healed me. I've allowed myself to be at peace and accept what has happened to me. With the trial, I'm not going to entertain the noise that disturbs my peace. God will take of the rest, as far as the trial is concerned. Kelly Khumalo, singer and actress

I didn't just lose my boyfriend, I lost the father to my daughter. This is highly personal to us. Kelly Khumalo, singer and actress

With the murder trial now underway, all eyes are on whether Khumalo will testify and what she will reveal. Since the start of the trial, Khumalo and her legal team have had a watching brief to keep an eye on court developments "to ensure justice is served".

I'm hearing about the circus taking place in the court case. But I'm not moved by that. My lawyer and I handle things with integrity. Kelly Khumalo, singer and actress

However, the dark cloud of Meyiwa's death continues to leave its shadow on Khumalo. Some believe the musician's image has been damaged by the unanswered questions around his murder. But Khumalo is confident there's no stigma attached to her.

I was Kelly Khumalo before that and I still am. Life does not affect me. What people think of me is their own opinion, it has nothing to do with me. People are broken in this country. So anything that has an element of bad, they use it as their escape from their reality. So I won't drag that into my peaceful life. Kelly Khumalo, singer and actress

Her relationship with the Meyiwa family is somewhat of a sensitive topic. Khumalo refused to divulge details, saying this would be addressed in her show.

Despite all the controversy, Khumalo's star continues to rise. Apart from her many entrepreneurial pursuits, she has just completed another album. This will be followed by a tour, and a visual and audio album, later this year.

The new season of Life with Kelly Khumalo is currently streaming on Showmax.

