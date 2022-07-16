Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day





The City of Cape Town’s libraries will celebrate Mandela Day on Monday, 18 July 2022, with a day spent spreading joy through stories and giving back to communities.

Nelson Mandela International Day is an annual day marked in honour of anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela. It's celebrated each year on Mandela's birthday, 18 July. The initiative was started by the United Nations (UN) with the first Mandela Day held in 2010.

Mandela Day is a global call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world, and the ability to make an impact by volunteering 67 minutes of their time for a good cause.

Madiba set the standard of compassion, acceptance and care, for our neighbours and fellow South Africans. While Mandela Day gives us an opportunity to give 67 minutes to be of further service, many of our librarians live this spirit of nation building every day. Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health

The City of Cape Town's libraries will celebrate Mandela Day on Monday, 18 July 2022, with a day spent spreading joy through stories and giving back to their communities.



I encourage our patrons to honour Madiba’s memory and values by doing their part and supporting our librarians in their goal to help educate our nation Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health

Several City of Cape Town libraries will be hosting various events and activities to mark the occasion. Click here for the full list of participating libraries and events scheduled for the day.