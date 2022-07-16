Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town





The family of a 70-year-old Cape Town man who has Alzheimer's is appealing to the public to keep an eye out for him.

Gus Thompson went missing on Thursday 14 July, and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.

According to his daughter, Alice Thompson, he's wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and running shoes.

If you see Gus, please contact 083 326 8690.