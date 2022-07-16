New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers





Members of 'My Pops and I' movement. Photo: My Pops and I

The joys, the pain and the struggles of being a father in South Africa are often overlooked - even more so when you're a black father. In a society rife with social ills as a symptom of absent father syndrome, conversations around fatherhood are more important than ever.

This is the inspiration behind My Pops and I, a movement exploring what it means to be a good father. The platform aims to get fathers to engage, share experiences and insights, based on their own personal backgrounds.

Amy MacIver chats to media personality, Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of the initiative.

Motshegoa said he embarked on this journey of self-discovery, after growing up without his own father.

Knowing that one day I'm going to be a dad and that I want to do this well, I went on a journey to understand the topic. I wanted to equip myself with the necessary tools so that when I become a dad, I know how to do it. Trevor Motshegoa, My Pops and I founder

My Pops and I is a platform that gives a voice to the lived reality of black fathers in contemporary South Africa. It was informed by the socio-context of black families, where many children grow up in fatherless homes.

To stop the vicious cycle of kids growing up without fathers and the dysfunction continuing, we wanted to create a platform where many can embrace the phenomenon of fatherhood. Trevor Motshegoa, My Pops and I founder

For a veteran radio presenter Koketso Sachane, it was important to join the initiative to open the space for critical conversations around fatherhood.

We're not presenting ourselves as a amazing fathers, it's part of a journey we continue to walk. There's no manual to this, but it's important to create a media space to talk and learn from each other. I've seen the value of sharing. Koketso Sachane, media personality

Acknowledging the heavy pressure faced by men as breadwinners in society, My Pops and I has a large focus on mental health. The movement collaborates with many organizations such as Sonke Gender Justice, that can share expertise on this front.

Mental health is the beginning and end of a human being. It's about how we equip ourselves with the information that assists us to become better people so we make better decisions. Trevor Motshegoa, My Pops and I founder

Another critical issue is that of violence and toxic masculinity. The movement aims to challenge the stereotype that black men are violent and aggressive, and alter existing perceptions around black masculinity.

I don't believe that people just wake up and be the people they are. Everything is connected to something else. It's our duty to create a platform for resources to know where to go to be and do better. Trevor Motshegoa, My Pops and I founder

Motshegoa believes there's a move amongst South African fathers towards being more present and engaged in parenting.

It's not something that will happen overnight. It's a work in progress. The aim and objective is to impact one man at a time. Trevor Motshegoa, My Pops and I founder

As to what makes a good dad, Sachane says its not that easy to define.

My life centres around my kids. Yes I have my flaws but I try to do all that I can to do better and be a good provider, emotionally, physically and otherwise for my kids. I would hope that in your fathering, that if your children's mental, physical and spiritual health is in a good place, that should be the aim. It's about constantly being better. And having this community means everything to me. Koketso Sachane, media personality

