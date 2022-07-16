Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye

16 July 2022 12:17 PM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Eastern Cape
Dlamini Soweto
Khaya Magadla funeral

The child's family and relatives were joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi where they said their final goodbyes during a funeral service.

Khayalethu Magadla has finally been laid to rest in the Eastern Cape.

The body of the six-year-old arrived in Bityi - his father's hometown on Saturday morning. His remains were transported from Gauteng on Friday night.

The little boy fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto while playing with friends weeks ago - setting off a major search by city officials. His body washed up at the Eldorado Park wastewater plant nearly three weeks after he went missing.

The child's family and relatives were joined by community members at the Magadla homestead to say their final goodbyes. Community members - some from Soweto, where he lived and lost his life were also in attendance.

His burial ceremony took place before the actual funeral service, with the little boy's father - Kholekile standing next to his grave watching the coffin designed with cartoon animation as it was lowered to the ground, while his sombre mother sat with families members who were watching the proceedings.

Magadla's father has expressed his gratitude to the media for reporting his son's story.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of his son's funeral - Kholekile Magadla gave thanks for the media coverage, saying the media played a huge role in his son's story.

"The support the media gave me by reporting on my son's disappearance, I believe it was because of that even government officials got to know of the situation at the time."

He has also expressed his appreciation for the voice the news gave him, saying it was through them that some of the support the family received was coordinated.

He also thanked all those who have assisted the family with his son's burial.


This article first appeared on EWN : Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye




