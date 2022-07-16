Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!





Again? Really!?

Yes, Muizenberg's infamous truck-eating bridge has claimed another victim.

Pictures have been doing the rounds on social media of yet another truck getting stuck under the bridge this week.

Built in 1882, “Bridget” or “Biddy”, as the bridge is affectionately known, even has its own Facebook page and shared an image of the latest truck casualty.

In May 2022, Lester Kiewit interviewed Tessa Moore - administrator of the “Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge” Facebook group - and Justin Patrick, a page contributor.

Listen to the audio below.