Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP





JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has new leadership that is chaired by Blade Nzimande who was the general secretary of the party for the past 24 years.

He was being contested by Gwebs Qonde who received 148 votes as opposed to Nzimande's 266 votes.

Nzimande will be deputised by employment and labour minister Thulas nxesi.

His return to the helm was, however, not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Solly Mapaila who has served as a deputy general secretary for years was elected unopposed to the general secretary position. Madala Masuku is now the first deputy general secretary, with deputy finance minister David Masondo the new second deputy general secretary.

Meanwhile, Joyce Moloi-Moropa returns as national treasurer.

The congress - which was held in Boksburg concludes on Saturday.

#SACPCongress2022 New National Chairperson Blade Nzimande rises to return to the podium after the announcement of the election results. TTM pic.twitter.com/F0OxUPimyK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2022

