Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says South Africans will soon breathe a sigh of relief as the power utility looks to suspend load shedding this coming week.
De Ruyter joined President Cyril Ramaphosa on an oversight visit to the Tutuka Power Station in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.
He added this will add much-needed generation capacity, bringing lights back on.
"We've got a couple of big units returning which is positive news. Towards the end of July, the risk will be significantly diminished once Koeberg 2 comes back to the grid. That's about 920 megawatts that will bring a large measure of relief," said de Ruyter.
South Africans have faced at least three weeks of uninterrupted power cuts, with the country seeing stage 6 load shedding for the first time in almost three years.
#EskomCrisis | Ramaphosa is joined by CEO executives including its CEO Andre de Ruyter, as well cabinet ministers.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2022
Police Minister Bheki Cele, DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe and Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. ~K pic.twitter.com/urC0KEM4k5
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
More from Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement
Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.Read More
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View
Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town
Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.Read More
Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!
The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More
Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day
Some of the events taking place on Monday include beanie handovers with librarians from Edgemead, a beach clean-up with Gordon’s Bay Library, and a visit to a night shelter with Claremont.Read More
Plant poachers arrested for illegally harvesting indigenous plants in Cape Town
Field rangers at the Tygerberg Nature Reserve managed to apprehend poachers who were illegally removing bulbs and indigenous plants from one of the hiking trails.Read More