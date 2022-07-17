Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC





ANC deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte died in the early hours of Sunday morning - following an 8-month-long battle with cancer.

Duarte in media vs party circles

In media circles, Jessie Duarte will always be remembered as a straight shooter, and a bully - for her disdain for the profession and paranoia over how journalists related to her beloved ANC.

But inside the party’s circles, her temper was much more accepted and for the most part, it was her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach, that many have spoken of over the years.

At her time of passing on Sunday, the mother of two had been at home, after taking ill in November 2021. The ANC said she was hospitalised over gastrointestinal complications.

Before that she was playing the role of acting Secretary-General in the ANC, having taken over from Ace Magashule who was summarily suspended by the party.

2021 a difficult year

2021 could arguably be one of her most difficult years in office – which saw her signing off on Magashule’s suspension - which some claim marked the beginning of the end for the embattled politician, who was one of Duarte’s well-known allies.

It also saw the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma for being in contempt of the Constitutional court over his refusal to continue attending the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

The former president is a leader Duarte remained loyal to, even years after he stepped down as ANC president and was recalled by the party from his position as head of state. Duarte described this period as sad.

Struggle history

Duarte’s long history in the struggle goes beyond her siblings who also contributed to the battle for liberation. She formed part of a young group of women known as “Mama Sisulu’s girls,” after being recruited by the iconic Albertina Sisulu in 1979, to help build structures of the Federation of Transvaal Women (FEDTRAW). During this period, she also served as an assistant to Reverend Beyers Naude.

Part of her role at FEDTRAW was to establish the federation across the provinces, engaging churches, and women in education and health care, mobilising them in the fight for freedom.

One of her more well-known roles was that of being at the side of another liberation giant - South Africa’s founding president, Nelson Mandela, whom she served as one of his assistants when he came out of prison in 1990. Duarte has often spoken of her relationship with the man fondly known by his clan name Madiba, saying he improved her understanding of her role as an activist in society.

“His absolute commitment to humanness, to humanity and people’s quality of life,” is one of the key take-ways Duarte told the SABC remained with her, even decades after she worked with Madiba.

She also served as an assistant to another struggle hero - Walter Sisulu in the lead-up to the country’s first democratic elections.

In the 1990s she was part of the ANC in Gauteng, and served two years on its provincial executive committee, before being elected to the national executive committee in 1997.

She was also part of the first democratic government, serving as the safety and security MEC in Gauteng.

During this period, she was accused of driving an official government car without a valid driver’s license, getting into an accident with that vehicle and then failing to report it on time. She was also accused of hiring an underqualified consultant at an R300 000 annual salary and for purchasing an unauthorised flight ticket to Portugal for her supposed boyfriend at the time.

She quit her role after a commission looking into the matter found that there was strong suspicion that she had covered up the car accident while driving without a license.

In 1999 she was appointed South African ambassador to Mozambique, leaving that role in 2003.

Deputy secretary general years

Duarte was elected deputy secretary general of the ANC at its 53rd national conference in 2012, which took place in Mangaung; she was re-elected into that role at the 54th conference of 2017, which took place in Nasrec.

In her second stint as the deputy in the powerful office, which operates as the engine of the former liberation party, she served under party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was elected deputy president when she was first elected into the top six.

Ramaphosa came out in support of Duarte in 2021, when she faced threats from her own comrades over her signing off on a suspension letter against her boss - Magashule.

She told Eyewitness News at the time that nothing would stop her from carrying out her duties as a leader in the ANC.

“I am clear, I know what I need to do, I am not confused,” she said at the time.

Controversies

Before reaching this position on the issue, she featured in leaked audio from a closed meeting between the ANC top officials and Zuma – in it she expressed skepticism over acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s handling of the state capture commission, which he was chairing and her strong dislike of the former chief justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng - citing his religious beliefs being at odds with the country’s identity of being a secular state.

Other controversies around Duarte included her ex-husband John Duarte and son-in-law - Ian Whitley being linked to the notorious Gupta family – with her former spouse alleged to have worked with the Gupta's lieutenant Salim Essa, in a company that received contracts from state-owned enterprises and made monthly payments to the family’s front companies.

Whitley was one of two advisers who joined Des Van Rooyen when he arrived at national treasury after he was handpicked by the Guptas for Zuma to appoint as the country’s new finance minister. The appointment cost South Africa billions and the former president was forced to reverse this decision within a matter of days.

Duarte had defended Whitley in the controversy saying he had “made a mistake" accepting the position in Van Rooyen’s four-day stint at treasury.

She had often been accused of turning a blind eye to corruption within the ANC and its government ranks, known to fiercely stand by the side of some of her comrades who had been accused of corrupt activities.

Calling out the ANC

And while she consistently found herself in clashes with journalists, with one incident being televised live as she tore into an eNCA reporter, the fierce politician who’s mixed race could turn on the same energy when dealing with some issues in the party; has publicly called the ANC racist and tribalist, rebuking members for refusing to accept that non-racialism is a core value of the organisation – this as she once again publicly rejected the term “coloured people.”

Duarte had announced she would be retiring from active politics when this term of office ended, saying she would spend her time reading and writing books.

She will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon, in accordance with Muslim rites.

