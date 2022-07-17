A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's Deputy Secretary General Yasmin “Jessie” Duarte passed on in the early hours of Sunday morning, aged 68.
At the time of her passing Duarte was the acting secretary general of the ANC, she had been part of the secretariat since 2012 when she was elected deputy secretary general at the ANC's Mangaung conference and re-elected in 2017 at the Nasrec conference.
She took ill in November 2021 – never returning to office – but assisted in the running of the organisation remotely.
Duarte will be remembered for her tough stance on all matters ANC and her difficult relationship with the media – which saw her being labelled a bully.
Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg's west rand on 19 September 1953.
She grew up in Westbury and Newclare.
In the late 1970’s she was brought into the world of mobilising politically - by the iconic Albertina Sisulu – garnering her the label of being one of “Ma Sisulu's girls”.
She later went on to become the secretary general of the Federation of Transvaal women.
Duarte was part of an underground team that set up women's structures across the country a role she suffered for through detention and banning orders.
She’s also known for playing the role of personal assistant to liberation giants - Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela.
Duarte has often spoken fondly of her time at Madiba’s side – sharing with the SABC - memories of watching him in action during the lead-up to South Africa’s democracy.
"I come back to the Shell house he was the and he said we are going to go to the east rand now because people have been killed. I've been in touch with the government of South Africa I'm not getting the satisfaction that I'm looking for that at least the lives of people are being secured, we going out there. And we did and for me, that kind of energy and immediacy, that kind of commitment to people with no thought for himself played itself out over and over again".
In 1994 she formed part of the first democratic government appointed as Gauteng Safety and Security MEC –a role she left under a cloud – to then be appointed ambassador to Mozambique.
Upon her return to South Africa, she did a short stint as ANC spokesperson and worked in former president Jacob Zuma's office, quitting amidst tensions in the high office.
While she’s often been seen as a difficult leader outside of the ANC her testy nature is accepted amongst its ranks with most of her comrades lauding her motherly nature and patience shown in her personal engagements.
Duarte was elected Deputy Secretary General of the ANC in 2012 in Mangaung and got another nod from the party’s branches in 2017 at its Nasrec conference.
She will be remembered for this historic moment in the ANC where she drew a line in the sand between the organisation and her ally now suspended Secretary General Ace Magashule.
"It seems to me that the impression has to be created that I am completely confused I don't know what I'm doing so I want to correct that. I'm certainly not confused as far as I'm concerned if you have been charged criminally the ANC has decided that you have 30 days in which to decide whether you are going to step aside or not after which the ANC's constitution will kick in and a suspension by either provincial secretary or at a national level whoever is deputising for the secretary general would have to execute the suspension, I'm not confused. I'm clear".
But to most in the media words like bully, difficult, shameful and frustrating come to mind at the mention of her name.
She’s often understood to have seen the media as an opponent as captured in a moment with a former eNCA journalist.
"And you want to defend freedom of speech you never fought for and you don't defend freedom of speech because your particular TV station has decided the direction it will go on as it did in 2016, you follow the DA slogan of Vote for Change. So what do you want us to do to bow and scrape every time you walk into a room and call you my Lord. The Lord of the media. You just a journalist".
She is survived by her children, grandchildren and extended family.
#JessieDuarte Mantashe: she was a straightforward person... if its black its black, what you see is what you get, she talked straight & that's what many of you in the media couldn't accept, she talked straight, said things as she saw them— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte
Source : Christa van der Walt/EWN
