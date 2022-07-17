Streaming issues? Report here
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales

17 July 2022 9:05 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Cape Town
Springboks vs Wales
Jacques Nienaber
3rd Test

Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory. Etzebeth was also named ‘Man of the Match’.

“We just had to deliver, there wasn’t an option of not delivering”, the words of Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber right after South Africa won the third and final test match 30-14 against Wales on Saturday evening in front of a packed DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

In the final game of the series - Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi all scored tries with Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am also dancing across the whitewash, but unfortunately a forward pass and a foot in touch ruled those as no tries.

Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory. Etzebeth was also named ‘Man of the Match’.

It’s a movie we’ve all seen before: the Springboks with their backs against the walls, playing in a do-or-die game, being criticized for their style of play and team selection. Doomed if you do, doomed if you don’t as they say. But, what we’ve also seen before is a team that consistently delivers, that raises to the occasion and new stars are born through these critiqued selections.

The Mother City was the perfect host for the series decider as it felt more like a summer’s day than the deep of winter and after a week of rain (and load shedding) everyone was in a good mood. The last part of the school holiday ensured that there were fans from across the country in the stands along with the travelling Welsh fans that were hard to miss in their pods of red shirts.

“The atmosphere was awesome! I thought Cape Town came out like they always do” Nienaber said about the 50 000 spectators.

In terms of the game: “We had a specific plan and things didn’t always go according to plan, but winning the series is obviously one of the big things that we were trying to achieve and luckily it worked out for us today.”

The team and coaches have gotten heaps of criticism from the general public and former coaches regarding the selections, especially in the second test, and both Nienaber and Kolisi were in agreement in the post-match press conference saying that they welcome people engaging with the team: “A lot of people have a lot to say always and we want people to engage with regards to the team and people are allowed to have an opinion and criticize us as team because we know they care. It’s important.

But we had a plan. The players, the whole squad knew what the plan was for the first two games. We always want to learn while winning, it was a pity that we didn’t win last week. We treated this like a final.”

One thing that the Boks are doing is creating opportunities during the games, but they are failing to convert those into points. Kolisi said it is frustrating conceding penalties, but he knew where they stood with the referee:

“We were actually frustrated with ourselves for not taking the opportunities. I had good communication with the ref, and he explained every single time. Then they went through quite a long period without getting penalties and he explained to me set piece and general play are two different things, because obviously, we as players want consequences to happen after that

That’s something I think we’ve struggled with the past two games, creating so many opportunities but never took them. But today we took so much more than we did the past two games.“

In terms of the starting team, Nienaber reverted back to a more experienced side for this final fixture and they managed to get a convincing victory in such a high-pressure game:

“That’s probably the beauty of experience, they’ve been there before. We had a long conversation after last week, we have to learn that when we are in control of the scoreboard and there’s 20 minutes left, how do we think and we got to align like that.

I thought, this week we were a lot more aligned and clinical in almost how to play when we have scoreboard pressure and the type of style we need to play to finish the game. I thought it was a lot better than last week.”

For the South Africans, they will have a week off after an intense couple of weeks of getting back into international action before they shift focus to the Rugby Championship and their next opponent, the Mighty All Blacks.

“I think there’s a lot to build still, it was not a polished performance.

I thought our set pieces functioned, but a couple of hiccups there at scrum time. We are still getting use to the breakfoot thing - it’s something that the Northern Hemisphere also struggled with in the Six Nations and they got the hang of it. So, we’ll get better there”

Next Springbok games:

vs New Zealand, 6 August (Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela) vs New Zealand, 13 August (Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg)


This article first appeared on EWN : 'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales




