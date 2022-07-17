Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View
The Oceanview community is rife with social ills, but one small organisation is making a big impact.
A new cadets programme called Vigis Home of Hope aims to get kids off the streets and empower them with critical life skills. The community-based initiative has been developed to instill good discipline in future leaders so they contribute positively to society.
Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope, Demetri Vigis.
We live in a community flooded by gangsterism and crime. A lot of youth are giving into peer pressure. This is why we decided to mentor youth to make sound decisions in life.Demetri Vigis, founding director of Vigis Home of Hope
More than 100 children participate in the programme every Saturday.
The organisation consists of six members, and among them are former naval and police officers. They also have a partnership with the Ocean View high school governing body to use the space at the school.
Anyone interested in supporting the initiative can contact Demetri Vigis on 063 545 2998 or visit their Facebook page Vigis Home of Hope.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/Vigishomeofhope/photos/pcb.446016454006528/446016110673229
