Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category 2 for the late ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte.

Duarte - who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at the age of 68.

She has been hailed as a fierce, resilient and formidable leader within the ANC - serving in the party's secretariat since 2012.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Duarte served as South Africa's ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique.

"President Ramaphosa who will deliver the eulogy this (Sunday) afternoon wishes to pass his condolences to the family, friends and comrades of ambassador Duarte who dedicated her life to the liberation of South Africa and in particular the emancipation of women".

The party has declared a week of mourning in honour of Duarte, whose national memorial is set for Thursday.

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:105%; font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">ANC provincial structures have been instructed to fly the party's flag at half mast and to hold their own memorial service in honour of the late deputy secretary general.

Meanwhile, mourners have started gathering outside the home of the late ANC stalwart - who will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon in accordance with Muslim rites.

