Cape Flats filmmaker makes waves at Encounters Film Festival





Filmmaker Thaakirah Behardien. Photo: Facebook

Armed with her camera in hand, Cape Flats filmmaker Thaakirah Behardien is using her lens to change dominant narratives about Muslim women. The 30-year-old documentary filmmaker recently scooped the Best Emerging Filmmaker Award at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival, for her doccie called An-Nisaa, which means 'women' in Arabic. As a modern Muslim woman, Behardien felt the need to challenge the limited representations of women in Islam.

Amy MacIver chatted to Behardien about her achievement.

I was very surprised...it was a little bit of a shock. The film formed part of my Master's thesis so I didn't expect all the amazing feedback the film had received. Thaakirah Behardien, documentary filmmaker

Behardien became frustrated with the stereotypical perceptions of Muslim women globally. She believes this portrayal has two extremities - the exoticised Muslim woman or the oppressed terrorist.

I was growing tired and angry at that depiction. South Africa has a really good relationship with the Muslim population. I never felt that the global image of the oppressed or exoticised Muslim woman really fit how I felt as a Muslim woman growing up in South Africa. I needed to show the world how we are as Muslims...that we are not hindered by these tags and labels. This is a love letter to the Muslim woman of Cape Town. Thaakirah Behardien, documentary filmmaker

The film centres around the lives of three young Muslim female creatives and how they use their social media, art and comedy to push back against stereotypes and examine taboo issues within their communities. As a young Muslim creative herself, Behardien was keen to understand if other women felt a similar frustration with the global image of the Muslim woman.

I did what any millennial does and stalk people via their DMs. I put out a call on Instagram and while some women responded, others were reluctant. I spoke to 39 women and then narrowed it down women willing to be part of the research and also be on camera. Thaakirah Behardien, documentary filmmaker

Behardien said she was creatively challenged in having to film some women, in a way that protects their Islamic modesty.

There was a part where one of the women doesn't want to be filmed without a headscarf. It was very difficult. We had to find a scenario to show the person without showing the hair. Thaakirah Behardien, documentary filmmaker

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting all aspects of life, it took Behardien three years to bring her 30 minute story to life. The film was completed last year.

Behardien is in the process of hosting screenings of the film, while the film does its global festival run.

