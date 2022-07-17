Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top headlines this past week

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Carte Blanche: Frontline Trauma Specialists
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liz Fish
Today at 15:20
Boks beat Wales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Lidiwe Mazibuko- Futurelect
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 16:05
Jessie Duarte
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:05
Guy Lamb, mass shootings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist and lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University
Latest Local
Pitbull reunited with owners after video of thief caught in the act goes viral A video clip trending on social media showed an adult male brazenly lifting a dog over a wall from a residence in Strand. 18 July 2022 11:03 AM
Probe underway into Hout Bay oil spill, local seal colony affected The SPCA's wildlife unit were assisted by a team at SANCCOB to clean two young yearling seals. 18 July 2022 10:46 AM
What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about... 18 July 2022 10:00 AM
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Du... 18 July 2022 9:21 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about... 18 July 2022 10:00 AM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property Maritza Van Rooyen about how the increased cost of living is putting... 18 July 2022 7:59 AM
RSS Retail Savings Bonds: Everything you need to know Pippa Hudson spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French of Maya on Money about the RSA Retail Bonds.  18 July 2022 9:47 AM
How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does Africa Melane speaks to certified master coach at Be The Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, about the personal benefits of givi... 18 July 2022 8:19 AM
Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation whe... 17 July 2022 6:56 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
17 July 2022 4:20 PM
by Zaid Kriel

We know that your Sunday to-do list consists of catching up on the past week's headlines. Here is your weekly dose of news that made headlines this past week...
© hafizjohari/123rf.com

This week Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler discusses the elderly folk falling prey to “vishing”, a bank fraud via social engineering, bad service by internet service provider and accessing your credit report free. Our consumer Knowler comes to the rescue once again, here’s her feature with Relebogile Mabotja. Enjoy.

With these power cuts, I guess it is just suiting to know how pre-paid electricity pricing work? Here’s a discussion Relebogile had with Michael Franze - Managing Director of Citiq Prepaid to unpack for you. Take a listen.

Rumour has it 2023 may see F! back in Mzansi, Sasha Martinengo | Public Relations Officer / Presenter at Viglietti Motors / Supersport joined Mandy Weiner for a discussion around this matter. Here’s their interview.

Clement is joined by the New Policy Head for SA's Cannabis Industry Garth Strachan to talk about the development and growth of the SA cannabis industry to contribute to economic development and job creation.

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone that isn't happy to have a good internet connection, but there are other things about getting good internet that can make a person the moer-in. For instance, Whackhead's latest victim, a poor man who is just siek en sat of having his beautiful paving dug up because and ISP wants to lay fibre.




17 July 2022 4:20 PM
by Zaid Kriel

What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA

Business Local

UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday

World

Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte

Politics

Corruption trial of Zandile Gumede, 21 co-accused expected to get under way

18 July 2022 10:23 AM

Nelson Mandela Day is about inculcating a culture of service: Ramaphosa

18 July 2022 10:14 AM

Duarte died with some of ANC's top secrets, says Magasgule

18 July 2022 9:23 AM

