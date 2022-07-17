Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert
No parent wants to be necessarily told how to raise their child, or that they talk too much or are ineffectively lecturing their child when they are trying to discipline them.
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation when a child is misbehaving, instead of shouting or lecturing at them.
Lecturing, while not a bad thing isn't always the best course of action, advised Quail, who is also a mom and ex-school teacher.
The approach is called peace discipline. It's a discipline that we can have peace of mind about because it models our values and doesn't contradict them. We'll also have a more peaceful home if we have good boundaries and we'll have peaceful societies because the first place children are learning disrespectful and violent ways is (usually) in their own homes...treated this way by their parents.Karen Quail - consultant on non-violent discipline
Quail stated that lecturing is not such a bad thing.
However, she has noted that in workshops she has been conducting for over a decade - she has come across the same answer, across different groups when she asks parents how children respond when they lecture them. The answer is they (the children) switch off, with a seeming attitude, which makes the parents even angrier.
The other common answer is they (the children) don't listen.
I actually think if we observe the situation where the parents are talking to the child, what we will see, the person who is listening very poorly is actually the parent. They do all the talking, admonishing the child, telling them off, often cutting the child short, not letting the child speak, finish...not letting the child have a space to think even as they are speaking...and rushing them with as much advice as possible, and then the child switches off or they feel hammered.Karen Quail - consultant on non-violent discipline
Quail suggests a few approaches parents can alternatively approach this situation.
You can listen to the rest of the audio below, where the two talk about discipline across different cultural and socio-economic contexts.
This article first appeared on 702 : Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/father-talking-to-his-son-4260102/
