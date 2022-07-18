DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
The creation of a National Orchestra
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ismail Mohamed: From the Market Theatre
Today at 15:40
Carol Paton | Who is to blame for load shedding: what Mantashe, Gordhan and others didn't do it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Today at 15:50
The MJC’s fatwa against homosexuality does more harm than good
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 16:05
The High Court ruling that The City of Cape Town wrongly applied the remedy of “counter spoliation”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 16:20
Sasol, CEF to open “gas bridge” to Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:33
A police crackdown of illegal drone operators is imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Reitz
Today at 16:55
A Pretoria community finds a way to clean up the environment and feed people at the same time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mashudu Makhado
Today at 17:05
Gordhan sends SOS to trade union Solidarity, accepts offer to help Eskom with critical skills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Hermann, Deputy General Secretary of Trade Union Solidarity
Today at 17:20
The Eskom solar tarrif
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 17:45
Celebrating International Hot Dog Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chef Marlon De Freitas
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstituti... 20 July 2022 2:42 PM
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Khol... 20 July 2022 2:28 PM
Klawer killer moves up Valkenberg evaluation waiting list The NPA has confirmed that murder-accused Daniel Smit is number 87 on the waiting list for psychiatric evaluation. 20 July 2022 2:16 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
How political parties get their hands on public funds Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explore... 19 July 2022 9:02 AM
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
View all Politics
Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa The time to regulate cryptocurrencies in South Africa has come, says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys. 20 July 2022 11:56 AM
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet. 20 July 2022 10:30 AM
Oyi prepaid medical card could be the answer to saving for medical emergencies John Maytham spoke to chief executive officer and founder at Oyi medical card, Tami Ngalo, about this medical savings card and how... 20 July 2022 6:20 AM
View all Business
The history of langarm: Is this dance culture still alive in Cape Town? Lester Kiewit spoke to senior education officer at District Six Museum, Dr Joe Schaffers, about the history of this dance style in... 20 July 2022 12:43 PM
Kenyan author Idza Luhumyo wins Caine Prize for African Writing John Maytham spoke to one of the editors of the book that features the winning story, Rachel Zadok, about Idza Luhumyo's win. 20 July 2022 6:25 AM
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything' Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja. 19 July 2022 9:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
View all Africa
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money

18 July 2022 6:16 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Unemployment Insurance Fund
Public Investment Corporation
UIF
Gary Shayne
Bounty Brands
Coast2Coast Capital

About R530 million of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s money has been tracked back to Bounty Brand Holdings in the United Kingdom.

JOHANNESBURG - A new Scorpio investigation reveals how a foreign holding company’s shareholders pocketed more than half-a-billion-rand in public monies that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) lost on a tanked investment in one of its subsidiaries.

Earlier this year, investigative outfit Scorpio exposed how the UIF had lost a staggering R1.77-billion as a result of two investments in consumer goods group, Bounty Brands. 21,916 is how many unemployed workers the UIF could support at the maximum rate for the maximum period with R1.77 billion.

In late 2018, just months after the second investment, the group found itself buckling under the weight of a massive debt load. This prompted a drastic restructure, which saved it from financial collapse but left the UIF’s shares worth next to nothing.

Now, Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, has tracked about R530 million of the UIF’s money back to Bounty Brand Holdings in the United Kingdom and unearthed how it was divvied up among shareholders in the weeks after it was received.

As previously reported, the first investment was made by the Public Investment Corporation (which manages the UIF’s investment portfolio) into politically connected businessperson Lawrence Mulaudzi's Kefolile Consumer Brands Holdings, which had a stake in Bounty Brands.

The second investment, meanwhile, valued at a total of R1.37 billion, was made into empowerment consortium Bright Glacier, which used the funds to buy a 36% stake in Bounty Brands’ direct holding company: an entity known as K659.

Mulaudzi had a role to play in this deal too, having earned a R47.5m advisory fee from it - after which, Scorpio has reported, he paid nearly R6 million towards a townhouse bought by former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s family trust.

Scorpio’s latest report reveals that on 14 May 2018, the same day K659 received the funds from the second investment, it paid out R430 million of them to another entity called Brainspan Ventures as part of a deal to buy back shares Brainspan bought three years earlier for just R2,250.

It also reveals that on the same day, K659 paid out R200 million to yet another entity, Bounty Brands SA, as a “loan settlement repayment”.

The report tracks how both these sums were channelled through a byzantine network of offshore entities linked to Bounty Brands and Cape Town businessperson Gary Shayne’s Coast2Coast Capital. Coast2Coast is Bounty Brands’ founder and equity partner. There was a string of intra-group transactions involving the two entities. R530 million was allegedly paid to the holding company within a week as dividends to the company’s shareholders.

Further, it reveals how the biggest slice of the pie - about R375 million - apparently went to a Malta-registered Coast2Coast entity called Shepstone Capital - an entity that also defaulted on its debt later that year, triggering a series of cross-defaults that sent Bounty Brands into the crisis that torpedoed the UIF’s investment.

South Africa’s official unemployment rate is 34.5%. Against this backdrop, the UIF serves a crucial function in providing a vital lifeline for hundreds of thousands of workers across the country who find themselves out of jobs every year.

It was also the financial backbone of government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating impact on the labour market.

It lost a massive chunk of public monies on these investments.

R1.77 billion represents 15% of the total R11,351,995 the UIF paid out in benefits in the 2018/19 financial year.

The UIF could support 21,916 unemployed workers at the maximum benefit of around R6,730 a month for the maximum period of 12 months with this much money. Or it could support 37,853 women on maternity leave.

The R530 million that was, according to Scorpio, paid out to Bounty Brands’ holding company’s shareholders as dividends alone, could support 6,562 unemployed workers or cover 11,334 women on maternity leave.

LISTEN: Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh discusses the explosive investigation.


This article first appeared on EWN : DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money




18 July 2022 6:16 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Unemployment Insurance Fund
Public Investment Corporation
UIF
Gary Shayne
Bounty Brands
Coast2Coast Capital

More from Business

Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa

20 July 2022 11:56 AM

The time to regulate cryptocurrencies in South Africa has come, says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June

20 July 2022 10:30 AM

This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oyi prepaid medical card could be the answer to saving for medical emergencies

20 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Maytham spoke to chief executive officer and founder at Oyi medical card, Tami Ngalo, about this medical savings card and how it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'

19 July 2022 9:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?

19 July 2022 8:27 PM

Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing

19 July 2022 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'

19 July 2022 7:06 PM

It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economists predict an increase in interest rates this week

19 July 2022 4:58 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt about what we can expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022

19 July 2022 3:32 PM

Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes

19 July 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court

20 July 2022 2:42 PM

The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert

20 July 2022 2:28 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's subpoena to president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Klawer killer moves up Valkenberg evaluation waiting list

20 July 2022 2:16 PM

The NPA has confirmed that murder-accused Daniel Smit is number 87 on the waiting list for psychiatric evaluation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Security a must at large events' - JP Smith on pickpocketing at CT Stadium

20 July 2022 12:47 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Alderman JP Smith about the arrest of two pickpockets at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enyobeni tavern deaths: Could the detection of methanol be the cause?

20 July 2022 11:50 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews forensic scientist, Dr David Klatzow, on how fatal the substance is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June

20 July 2022 10:30 AM

This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

20 July 2022 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mystery surrounds 'bodies in blankets' found under bridge in Parow

20 July 2022 9:51 AM

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify two victims found under a bridge in Parow on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Dangerous and disturbed" Jesse Hess killer jailed for life

20 July 2022 8:45 AM

David Van Boven was given two life terms for murder, 40 years for robbery, eight years for sexual assault, and three for fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccination remains key amid emergence of COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2.75

20 July 2022 8:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to freelance health journalist Aisha Abdool Karim about the emergence of a new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant Centaurus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

Local

Sasol refinery shutdown: ACSA says fuel supply not severly affected

Local

Oyi prepaid medical card could be the answer to saving for medical emergencies

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Six-time PM Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka president

20 July 2022 10:11 AM

'Dangerous and disturbed' Jesse Hess murderer gets double life sentence

20 July 2022 9:59 AM

Mystery surrounds 'bodies in blankets' found under bridge in Parow

20 July 2022 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA