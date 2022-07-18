How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does
Today is Mandela Day, where people in the country are asked to give 67 minutes of their time, effort, energy, love and affection to impact positively on other people's lives who might not be as fortunate.
Giving back has both personal and interpersonal benefits.
The personal benefits to giving back has its roots in the brain's neurotransmissions, most notably with our reward transmitter called, dopamine, and our love transmitter, oxytocin. The interpersonal benefit lies in the innate way that human beings are connected where togetherness helps us feel united.
Together, these things help us get a "helper's high."
Contrary to belief, certified master coach at Be the Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, argues that achieving this high does not require monetary donations because time is the greatest commodity we can use to help those around us.
Giving time, giving expertise, sharing wisdom - those are all really great ways to give if we're not in the position to make an EFT into an NGOs account or a charity organisation.Leigh-Anne, Brierley Certified Master Coach - Be the Change Coaching
In the wise words of Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Ubuntu: "I am, because we are." Give a little time today.
Listen to the full interview below.
