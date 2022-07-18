Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Boks beat Wales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Concern over new Centaurus subvariant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 15:50
Lidiwe Mazibuko- Futurelect
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 16:05
SA's mass shooting problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:20
Permanent Climate Change damage to Earth’s species
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Trisos
Today at 16:33
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 16:55
Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:05
Eskom 2.0??
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Head of University of Cape Town Power Futures Lab at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:20
SA’s fragmented maternity protection landscape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catherine Pereira-Kotze
No Items to show
How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does

18 July 2022 8:19 AM
by Devon Thomas
Africa Melane speaks to certified master coach at Be The Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, about the personal benefits of giving back.

Today is Mandela Day, where people in the country are asked to give 67 minutes of their time, effort, energy, love and affection to impact positively on other people's lives who might not be as fortunate.

Giving back has both personal and interpersonal benefits.

The personal benefits to giving back has its roots in the brain's neurotransmissions, most notably with our reward transmitter called, dopamine, and our love transmitter, oxytocin. The interpersonal benefit lies in the innate way that human beings are connected where togetherness helps us feel united.

Together, these things help us get a "helper's high."

Contrary to belief, certified master coach at Be the Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, argues that achieving this high does not require monetary donations because time is the greatest commodity we can use to help those around us.

Giving time, giving expertise, sharing wisdom - those are all really great ways to give if we're not in the position to make an EFT into an NGOs account or a charity organisation.

Leigh-Anne, Brierley Certified Master Coach - Be the Change Coaching 

In the wise words of Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Ubuntu: "I am, because we are." Give a little time today.

Listen to the full interview below.














