Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Families bemoan slow pace of investigation





It has been almost a month since 21 young people died mysteriously at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London.

The owner and two of his employees have since been arrested for contravening liquor laws - selling alcoholic beverages to underage children.

Moreover, the cause of the death is still unknown while investigations were under way.

Families of the deceased are unhappy due to the lack of a concerted effort to get to the bottom of the deaths.

Some said the arrests were for the sake of the police appearing to do something when no arrests for the deaths were made.

The families are angry that they say that this is the first time in their life where someone could bury a child but not know the cause of death. Tembile Sgqolana, reporter - Daily Maverick

An autopsy report detailing the cause of death for the teenagers has yet to be given which Eastern Cape-based Daily Maverick reporter Tembile Sgqolana says could indicate that it might be months before the public might know anything about what killed them.

[There has still been] no comment. They are just saying that they are still busy investigating. 'We are busy with the investigation' - that has been the comment that we will get from the police [and] from the Department of Health, and you get nothing. It shows that we might spend some months not knowing what actually killed the teenagers there. Tembile Sgqolana, reporter - Daily Maverick

The Eastern Cape Liqour Board said it was a challenge to have only 16 liquor inspectors who had to monitor 7,500 outlets. Sgqolana said that the board should increase its investigative personnel to prevent such from happening again.

You get [these taverns] allowing young children to get inside as young as thirteen, or twelve. All those people are profit-driven, they want money... I think what liquor boards should do, they should just increase their staff, or, maybe, give people few contracts so that they could, maybe, spend a month or two going around checking if the laws are being followed. Tembile Sgqolana, reporter - Daily Maverick

The arrested manager and employees are set to appear in court 19 August.

