Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Families bemoan slow pace of investigation
It has been almost a month since 21 young people died mysteriously at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London.
The owner and two of his employees have since been arrested for contravening liquor laws - selling alcoholic beverages to underage children.
Moreover, the cause of the death is still unknown while investigations were under way.
Families of the deceased are unhappy due to the lack of a concerted effort to get to the bottom of the deaths.
Some said the arrests were for the sake of the police appearing to do something when no arrests for the deaths were made.
The families are angry that they say that this is the first time in their life where someone could bury a child but not know the cause of death.Tembile Sgqolana, reporter - Daily Maverick
An autopsy report detailing the cause of death for the teenagers has yet to be given which Eastern Cape-based Daily Maverick reporter Tembile Sgqolana says could indicate that it might be months before the public might know anything about what killed them.
[There has still been] no comment. They are just saying that they are still busy investigating. 'We are busy with the investigation' - that has been the comment that we will get from the police [and] from the Department of Health, and you get nothing. It shows that we might spend some months not knowing what actually killed the teenagers there.Tembile Sgqolana, reporter - Daily Maverick
The Eastern Cape Liqour Board said it was a challenge to have only 16 liquor inspectors who had to monitor 7,500 outlets. Sgqolana said that the board should increase its investigative personnel to prevent such from happening again.
You get [these taverns] allowing young children to get inside as young as thirteen, or twelve. All those people are profit-driven, they want money... I think what liquor boards should do, they should just increase their staff, or, maybe, give people few contracts so that they could, maybe, spend a month or two going around checking if the laws are being followed.Tembile Sgqolana, reporter - Daily Maverick
The arrested manager and employees are set to appear in court 19 August.
Listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on 702 : Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Families bemoan slow pace of investigation
Source : Ronald Masinda/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Police Minister Cele in Khayelitsha after weekend of deadly violence
SAPS have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding two separate shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend.Read More
Tragedy: Fatal crash at Killarney race track claims life of beloved local doctor
Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar lost control of his Opel Kadett drag racing car at an MSA Drag Racing event at Killarney on Saturday.Read More
A cut above: SA's top barbers battle it out for 'best' title
The inaugural King and Queen of the Chair Barber Battle SA took place in Cape Town on Sunday.Read More
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square
The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love.Read More
Pitbull reunited with owners after video of thief caught in the act goes viral
A video clip trending on social media showed an adult male brazenly lifting a dog over a wall from a residence in Strand.Read More
Probe underway into Hout Bay oil spill, local seal colony affected
The SPCA's wildlife unit were assisted by a team at SANCCOB to clean two young yearling seals.Read More
What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA
Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about Sasol's declaration of a force majeure on its supply of petrol products following the closing of the Natref refinery.Read More
DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down
Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.Read More
DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money
About R530 million of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s money has been tracked back to Bounty Brand Holdings in the United Kingdom.Read More