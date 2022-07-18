RSS Retail Savings Bonds: Everything you need to know





RSA Retail Savings Bonds are a long-term investment option for South African citizens.

Pippa Hudson spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French about the RSA Retail Bonds.

The bonds can be purchased from the National Treasury and they earn a market-related fixed interest rate.

RSA Retail Savings Bonds are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate.

This long-term saving allows one to lock away their money between 2 and 10 years.

However, the funds are not available for emergencies.

RSA Retail Savings Bonds are not a tax-free saving but they are an ideal way to invest for the future according to Fisher-French.

