RSS Retail Savings Bonds: Everything you need to know
RSA Retail Savings Bonds are a long-term investment option for South African citizens.
Pippa Hudson spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French about the RSA Retail Bonds.
The bonds can be purchased from the National Treasury and they earn a market-related fixed interest rate.
RSA Retail Savings Bonds are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate.
This long-term saving allows one to lock away their money between 2 and 10 years.
However, the funds are not available for emergencies.
RSA Retail Savings Bonds are not a tax-free saving but they are an ideal way to invest for the future according to Fisher-French.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
