Boks beat Wales
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Concern over new Centaurus subvariant
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Lidiwe Mazibuko- Futurelect
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
SA's mass shooting problem
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Permanent Climate Change damage to Earth's species
Guests
Christopher Trisos
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Guests
Ross Tucker
Public Protector
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Eskom 2.0??
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Head of University of Cape Town Power Futures Lab at UCT Graduate School of Business
SA's fragmented maternity protection landscape
Guests
Catherine Pereira-Kotze
What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA

18 July 2022 10:00 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
SASOL
Brent Crude Oil
force majeure
fuel supply
fuel costs
Natref refinery

Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about Sasol's declaration of a force majeure on its supply of petrol products following the closing of the Natref refinery.

On Friday, Sasol declared a force majeure on its supply of petrol products after the Natref refinery was forced to close after there was a delay of oil shipments.

This could potentially result in an oil crisis for the country because the force majeure prevents the company from fulfilling its contracts due to unforeseeable circumstances.

So what does this mean for petrol suppliers and the price of fuel in the country?

In regards to the supply of petroleum products, this will have a greater impact on independent wholesalers operating in non-metropolitan areas as the suppliers supply their fuels to their own retail sites, resulting in these independent wholesalers needing to look elsewhere for petroleum products.

This lack of equality of misery creates a battle between urban metropoles and the country's outline areas.

An independent wholesaler does not get cost recovery or any majeure themselves - those are all given to the oil majors. We have to go and negotiate from them for enough to run our businesses. So, we are, now, between a rock and a hard place.

Peter Morgan, Chief executive officer - Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA)

Peter Morgan, Chief executive officer - Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA)

This also has a knock-on effect on fuel prices which would, unfortunately, not decrease despite the price of Brent Crude oil prices softening due to the softening costs not occurring at the same rate as the price of the finished imported product.

If you look at it now and say, 'wonderful! The crude price has softened,' at the moment, no one is refining crudes. So, what we should be looking at is the finished price because people are paying premiums in the global market, at the moment, to get finished product... If we're paying substantially more than we would have had we been refining, you start having that expectation that the price is coming down, but the price that we're importing at is not coming down at the same rate.

Peter Morgan, Chief executive officer - Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA)

Peter Morgan, Chief executive officer - Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA)

Listen to the full interview above.




