What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA





On Friday, Sasol declared a force majeure on its supply of petrol products after the Natref refinery was forced to close after there was a delay of oil shipments.

This could potentially result in an oil crisis for the country because the force majeure prevents the company from fulfilling its contracts due to unforeseeable circumstances.

So what does this mean for petrol suppliers and the price of fuel in the country?

In regards to the supply of petroleum products, this will have a greater impact on independent wholesalers operating in non-metropolitan areas as the suppliers supply their fuels to their own retail sites, resulting in these independent wholesalers needing to look elsewhere for petroleum products.

This lack of equality of misery creates a battle between urban metropoles and the country's outline areas.

An independent wholesaler does not get cost recovery or any majeure themselves - those are all given to the oil majors. We have to go and negotiate from them for enough to run our businesses. So, we are, now, between a rock and a hard place. Peter Morgan, Chief executive officer - Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA)

This also has a knock-on effect on fuel prices which would, unfortunately, not decrease despite the price of Brent Crude oil prices softening due to the softening costs not occurring at the same rate as the price of the finished imported product.

If you look at it now and say, 'wonderful! The crude price has softened,' at the moment, no one is refining crudes. So, what we should be looking at is the finished price because people are paying premiums in the global market, at the moment, to get finished product... If we're paying substantially more than we would have had we been refining, you start having that expectation that the price is coming down, but the price that we're importing at is not coming down at the same rate. Peter Morgan, Chief executive officer - Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA)

