Probe underway into Hout Bay oil spill, local seal colony affected





An investigation is underway following an oil spill in Hout Bay last week which affected a resident colony of Cape fur seals.

The SPCA's Wildlife Unit was called out to assist and was able to treat two of the young, yearling seals.

Adult seals will generally know to avoid getting too close up to the oily, smelly stuff so we weren’t too worried about them but the babies haven’t yet learned to steer clear and were swimming through the toxic oil. Good Hope SPCA

With help from staff at SANCCOB (Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds) the unit got work cleaning the seals.

"Diesel oil can be extremely caustic to exposed skin and even though seals have thick fur, their eyes, flippers, noses and tails are exposed" says the SPCA, adding that investigations are underway to find the origin of the oil in the water and to make sure that those responsible for it are held liable under the Marine Living Resources Act 18 of 1998.

