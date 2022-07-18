Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte

18 July 2022 9:21 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Jessie Duarte

Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Duarte on the African National Congress (ANC) and the country.

Pippa Hudson and Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, reflect on the life and influence of Jessie Duarte on the ANC and South Africa.

After an eight-month-long battle with cancer, ANC deputy secretary-general Yasmin “Jessie” Duarte passed away early on Sunday morning.

Duarte had been with the ANC for decades and her passing has left a massive vacuum in ANC senior structure, according to Madia.

Duarte is remembered as being outspoken, a straight shooter and to some, a bit of a bully.

However, Madia said that she was a person who could always reflect on her actions and apologise is she was in the wrong.

She did always find time to reflect on her behaviour, and when she was wrong, Jessie was quick to apologise.

Tshidi Madia, EWN senior politics reporter

Duarte was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.




