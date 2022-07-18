The search for returns: Innovation will be key

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Boks beat Wales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Concern over new Centaurus subvariant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 15:50
Lidiwe Mazibuko- Futurelect
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 16:05
SA's mass shooting problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:20
Permanent Climate Change damage to Earth’s species
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Trisos
Today at 16:33
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 16:55
Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:05
Eskom 2.0??
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Head of University of Cape Town Power Futures Lab at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:20
SA’s fragmented maternity protection landscape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catherine Pereira-Kotze
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police Minister Cele in Khayelitsha after weekend of deadly violence SAPS have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding two separate shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend. 18 July 2022 2:58 PM
Tragedy: Fatal crash at Killarney race track claims life of beloved local doctor Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar lost control of his Opel Kadett drag racing car at an MSA Drag Racing event at Killarney on Saturday. 18 July 2022 2:05 PM
Pitbull reunited with owners after video of thief caught in the act goes viral A video clip trending on social media showed an adult male brazenly lifting a dog over a wall from a residence in Strand. 18 July 2022 11:03 AM
View all Local
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Du... 18 July 2022 9:21 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about... 18 July 2022 10:00 AM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Business
Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane talks about winning the Miss Supranational pageant. 18 July 2022 10:12 AM
RSS Retail Savings Bonds: Everything you need to know Pippa Hudson spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French of Maya on Money about the RSA Retail Bonds.  18 July 2022 9:47 AM
How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does Africa Melane speaks to certified master coach at Be The Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, about the personal benefits of givi... 18 July 2022 8:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
View all Entertainment
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Africa

The search for returns: Innovation will be key

* 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Absa
pension fund
absa cib

Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.

Author: Anthony Kirui, Head of Global Markets, Absa Regional Operations and Michael Mgwaba, Head: ETP Business, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Continued innovation in the African Pension Fund ecosystem will be critical to ensure that investors are able to navigate the current challenging investment landscape.

Investors have faced a myriad of investment challenges over the last 3 years with the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation taking hold in both developed and emerging markets, rising global interest rates and more recently the aggressive sell-off in popular growth markets like US technology stocks.

With stagflation – inflation, benign economic activity and rising unemployment – also becoming a talking point for many markets, it is critical that pension fund managers have an array of tools at their disposal to respond to changing market conditions.

As a pension fund manager, you are asking yourself one key question: “How do I go about making sure we are not losing pensioners’ money?”

In answer to this question, pension fund managers need to focus on identifying a handful of key risks and opportunities.

The first and most obvious one is the relatively small investment universe that African pension fund administrators are exposed to. Much has been made of the major de-listings trend on the JSE and the restrictions that are imposed through Regulation 28 around offshore investment assets. Considering that the JSE and its associated debt markets are comfortably Africa’s most developed, one appreciates that the challenge is accentuated in other markets. A quick look at the African Financial Markets Index (AFMI) shows that turnover figures across the continent are low as investors are effectively adopting a “buy-and-hold” strategy as they do not have sufficient tools to be more tactical with their asset allocation in the face of changing market conditions.

While there are clearly challenges, it is not all negative and one of the benefits of being a key financial services player in the continent is that we have been able to witness some positive developments across the continent. Botswana for example has made changes in its asset manager portfolio allocations to allow for investment in domestic assets and Tanzania has recently passed new foreign exchange regulations which allow for investment in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) without having to seek approval from the bank of Tanzania (BOT).

The African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) is another exciting project driven by the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to facilitate cross-border trading of securities in Africa. This is expected to drive securities trade across a diverse range of countries including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Mauritius and South Africa.

These developments immediately drive increased liquidity.

In response to the asset allocation challenge, we have been particularly excited about some of the innovations taking place in the alternative investment market and the opportunities it presents. The commodity market – specifically gold – has been a popular choice for pension fund managers looking to hedge against both inflation and market volatility. Absa has one of the largest suites of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in the precious metals space and these are powerful tools for those looking for more tactical asset allocation.

Inflation-linked government bonds are another tool which is attracting a lot of attention from our clients. In a world where inflation is rising sharply at the same time as both equities and bonds are being sold off, these tools offer a combination of income and inflation hedging with a high degree of security due to their sovereign backing.

The next opportunity which cannot be ignored is that presented by alternative investments which align with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics or with the UN Sustainable Development Goals – particularly for multinationals looking to participate in the lucrative South African commodity sector. While there are opportunities for shorter-term, more tactical tools for African pension fund managers, we should not lose sight of the fact that pension funds by their nature are long-term investments and managers need to be able to also think strategically about how they will deploy funds for long-term returns and this is where ESG-aligned tools become particularly important.

Absa has invested significant resources to create a suite of products which include affordable housing, renewable energy and green bonds which all offer unique investment tools for the longer-term manager looking at strategic asset allocation. We are already starting to see the benefits of investing in human capital who truly understand the nuances of the African market.

The African pension fund market faces a number of headwinds as they mature but in all challenges, there are also significant opportunities for innovators. Developments in the pension fund space will deliver the opportunity for better returns for savers and help build the domestic capital base.

We are excited to be driving this innovation and we believe that we can deliver tools that will be of broad-based benefit to the African pension fund market in the coming years. Whatever challenges and opportunities the market presents, we believe that we can are ready for the ride.




* 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Absa
pension fund
absa cib

More from Business

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

18 July 2022 1:00 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA

18 July 2022 10:00 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about Sasol's declaration of a force majeure on its supply of petrol products following the closing of the Natref refinery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market

18 July 2022 7:59 AM

Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property Maritza Van Rooyen about how the increased cost of living is putting South Africa’s rental property market under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down

18 July 2022 7:49 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money

18 July 2022 6:16 AM

About R530 million of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s money has been tracked back to Bounty Brand Holdings in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis

15 July 2022 5:52 PM

John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

15 July 2022 2:58 PM

According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable

15 July 2022 6:46 AM

CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

14 July 2022 9:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

18 July 2022 1:00 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans

14 July 2022 4:51 PM

Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy

14 July 2022 12:00 PM

Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney

8 July 2022 9:54 AM

Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'

7 July 2022 2:44 PM

Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'

7 July 2022 1:44 PM

The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

6 July 2022 9:19 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'

6 July 2022 4:48 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79

8 July 2022 3:43 PM

Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to effectively plan for retirement

7 July 2022 5:43 PM

An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption

4 July 2022 12:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel

30 June 2022 8:03 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022

30 June 2022 3:04 PM

Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president

29 June 2022 7:56 PM

Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy sector moves up a gear

29 June 2022 4:19 PM

Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa

19 June 2022 7:02 AM

The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU

15 June 2022 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda

13 June 2022 5:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

Business Opinion

It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square

Local Entertainment World

Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market

Business

EWN Highlights

Mandela's legacy has been corrupted by those in govt, say some citizens

18 July 2022 12:44 PM

WATCH LIVE: Rampahosa leads Mandela Day commemoration in Gqeberha

18 July 2022 12:43 PM

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial: Legal representative of accused wants postponement

18 July 2022 12:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA