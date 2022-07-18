



Congratulations to our Miss Supranational 2022 @Lalela_lali 💃🔥👑



Once again history has been made 🇿🇦



We can’t contain our excitement! We are so proud of you @Lalela_lali . You’ve represented our nation in its fullness. 🤩#LalelaMswane #MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/HbKQ4F73C9 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 15, 2022

Newly crowned Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane says she was in disbelief when she was announced as the winner of the pageant.

The reigning Miss South Africa was crowned in Poland on Friday.

Speaking to Ray White, Mswane says what is good about Miss Supranational is that she is based at home and gets to travel the world.

I was numb, I actually just cried. I was in disbelief. Lalela Mswane, Miss South Africa 2021

To be the first black woman to win Miss Supranational, I am in awe, I am very grateful. Lalela Mswane, Miss South Africa 2021

Allow your feet to lead you where your heart desires and cement yourself there. As women, we always play small and it serves no one. Lalela Mswane, Miss South Africa 2021

We still can't get over this moment 🥺👑. @Lalela_lali South Africa will forever be proud of you ✨🇿🇦#LalelaMswane #MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/j7y639kw2O — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 16, 2022

This article first appeared on 702 : Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational