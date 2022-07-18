'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life'





African National Congress (ANC) members are mourning the loss of Jessie Duarte who is remembered as someone who was compassionate and deeply committed to the organisation.

Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legislature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore about the life and political influence of party stalwart Jessie Duarte, who passed away at the weekend.

Dugmore said that Duarte was deeply committed to the party and the struggle and truly devoted her life to it.

There was that classic expression about Nelson Mandela saying ‘the struggle is my life'. Essentially, when I look at someone like comrade Jessie Duarte it has been like that, and it was that for her. The struggle literally was her life. Cameron Dugmore, ANC member of the provincial legislature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape

Even after Duarte fell ill, she never truly stopped working and was always communicating.

She became someone within the party who other members deeply trusted and Dugmore said he was someone he felt he could confide in on organisational and personal matters.

