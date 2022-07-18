Pitbull reunited with owners after video of thief caught in the act goes viral
This is the moment Law Enforcement officers seized a stolen pit bull and returned it to the rightful owners.
The pup was brazenly stolen from a property in Strand last month and the whole thing caught on camera.
The seven-month-old pitty was returned to its owners last week, after officers caught wind of the video, which had gone viral on social media.
"An alert officer recognised the house from which the dog was taken and confirmed with the residents if the dog on the video clip was indeed their dog," said Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
Soon after, the officer received information that a dog fitting the description had been spotted at a property in Strand.
The dog was later found tied to a pole at a property.
According to residents, the dog was sold to a man from Nomzamo who was yet to collect it.Wayne Dyason, Spokesperson - Law Enforcement City of Cape Town
The officers were given the name of the suspect and he will be arrested as soon as charges are laid by the owners.Wayne Dyason, Spokesperson - Law Enforcement City of Cape Town
The owners of the pup are said to have been overjoyed to have been reunited with the dog, who is a rare Bully Kutta, said to be worth thousands of rands.
