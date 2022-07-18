Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Boks beat Wales
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Concern over new Centaurus subvariant
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 15:50
Lidiwe Mazibuko- Futurelect
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 16:05
SA's mass shooting problem
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:20
Permanent Climate Change damage to Earth's species
Guests
Christopher Trisos
Today at 16:33
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 16:55
Public Protector
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:05
Eskom 2.0??
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Head of University of Cape Town Power Futures Lab at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:20
SA's fragmented maternity protection landscape
Guests
Catherine Pereira-Kotze
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday

18 July 2022 10:33 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Climate
Pippa Hudson
extreme weather
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Europe is suffering through its worst heatwave on record while firefighters across the Mediterranean are battling to contain runaway fires.

At least 1,000 people have died in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures reached the mid-40s last week.

In the UK, an emergency cabinet meeting on the weekend discussed its first-ever “Extreme Red” heat warning while in France lawmakers described the heat as “just hell”.

This week, temperatures in much of Western Europe are forecasted to top 40 degrees Celsius.

If forecasts are correct, Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days in Britain’s history.

© weyo/123rf.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

The highest ever temperature in the UK is 38.7 degrees… Today, we’ll top 40… Children are going to school wearing PE kits rather than uniforms…

Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent

We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather. They’re even worried about London bridges buckling in the heat. They’ve covered Hammersmith Bridge in tin foil to stop things from melting. It’s pretty serious! … Wildfires in Croatia, Spain Greece and France… people being evacuated…

Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent



