It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square
From Kommetjie to NYC, local musician Jeremy Loops is riding high on the success of his latest release.
The Cape Town native is making 'waves' (the name of his 2018 hit track) Stateside.
Check out this billboard in New York's Times Square promoting his new album, Heard You Got Love.
Heard You Got Love billboard in Times Square, New York City! Cape Town to the world! 🇿🇦— Jeremy Loops (@JeremyLoops) July 9, 2022
🙏🏻 @SpotifyAfrica @Spotify 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/9UjX0BoCmV
Loops says Heard You Got Love is an album that's been four years in the making and that it as important for him to inject authenticity and integrity into the album as much as possible.
Everything on there is my absolute favourite stuff and I worked harder and longer and just with more free head space.Jeremy Loops, Singer/songwriter
Also on the album, Loops' hit single Better Together, on which he collaborated with British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran.
Loops and Sheeran first met at a private party that the Shape of You star threw after his performance at Cape Town Stadium in 2019.
Loops recently sat down with 947's Anele and the Club to talk about the new album:
