It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Boks beat Wales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Concern over new Centaurus subvariant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 15:50
Lidiwe Mazibuko- Futurelect
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 16:05
SA's mass shooting problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:20
Permanent Climate Change damage to Earth’s species
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Trisos
Today at 16:33
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 16:55
Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:05
Eskom 2.0??
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Head of University of Cape Town Power Futures Lab at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:20
SA’s fragmented maternity protection landscape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catherine Pereira-Kotze
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police Minister Cele in Khayelitsha after weekend of deadly violence SAPS have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding two separate shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend. 18 July 2022 2:58 PM
Tragedy: Fatal crash at Killarney race track claims life of beloved local doctor Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar lost control of his Opel Kadett drag racing car at an MSA Drag Racing event at Killarney on Saturday. 18 July 2022 2:05 PM
Pitbull reunited with owners after video of thief caught in the act goes viral A video clip trending on social media showed an adult male brazenly lifting a dog over a wall from a residence in Strand. 18 July 2022 11:03 AM
View all Local
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Du... 18 July 2022 9:21 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about... 18 July 2022 10:00 AM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Business
Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane talks about winning the Miss Supranational pageant. 18 July 2022 10:12 AM
RSS Retail Savings Bonds: Everything you need to know Pippa Hudson spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French of Maya on Money about the RSA Retail Bonds.  18 July 2022 9:47 AM
How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does Africa Melane speaks to certified master coach at Be The Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, about the personal benefits of givi... 18 July 2022 8:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
View all Entertainment
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
World

It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square

18 July 2022 11:34 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Ed Sheeran
Jeremy Loops
Better Together
Heard You Got Love

The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love.

From Kommetjie to NYC, local musician Jeremy Loops is riding high on the success of his latest release.

The Cape Town native is making 'waves' (the name of his 2018 hit track) Stateside.

Check out this billboard in New York's Times Square promoting his new album, Heard You Got Love.

Loops says Heard You Got Love is an album that's been four years in the making and that it as important for him to inject authenticity and integrity into the album as much as possible.

Everything on there is my absolute favourite stuff and I worked harder and longer and just with more free head space.

Jeremy Loops, Singer/songwriter

Also on the album, Loops' hit single Better Together, on which he collaborated with British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Loops and Sheeran first met at a private party that the Shape of You star threw after his performance at Cape Town Stadium in 2019.

Loops recently sat down with 947's Anele and the Club to talk about the new album:

RELATED: Jeremy Loops talks being on the road and music




18 July 2022 11:34 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Ed Sheeran
Jeremy Loops
Better Together
Heard You Got Love

More from Local

Police Minister Cele in Khayelitsha after weekend of deadly violence

18 July 2022 2:58 PM

SAPS have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding two separate shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tragedy: Fatal crash at Killarney race track claims life of beloved local doctor

18 July 2022 2:05 PM

Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar lost control of his Opel Kadett drag racing car at an MSA Drag Racing event at Killarney on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A cut above: SA's top barbers battle it out for 'best' title

18 July 2022 12:47 PM

The inaugural King and Queen of the Chair Barber Battle SA took place in Cape Town on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pitbull reunited with owners after video of thief caught in the act goes viral

18 July 2022 11:03 AM

A video clip trending on social media showed an adult male brazenly lifting a dog over a wall from a residence in Strand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Probe underway into Hout Bay oil spill, local seal colony affected

18 July 2022 10:46 AM

The SPCA's wildlife unit were assisted by a team at SANCCOB to clean two young yearling seals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA

18 July 2022 10:00 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about Sasol's declaration of a force majeure on its supply of petrol products following the closing of the Natref refinery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Families bemoan slow pace of investigation

18 July 2022 9:16 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Eastern Cape-based Daily Maverick reporter Tembile Sgqolana on an update on the investigation into the deaths of 21 youngsters in an Enyobeni Tavern.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down

18 July 2022 7:49 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money

18 July 2022 6:16 AM

About R530 million of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s money has been tracked back to Bounty Brand Holdings in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Flats filmmaker makes waves at Encounters Film Festival

17 July 2022 3:16 PM

Amy MacIver chats to documentary filmmaker Thaakirah Behardien, who recently scooped an award at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo

16 July 2022 3:51 PM

A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond. Today, our guest is Kelly Khumalo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves

15 July 2022 2:30 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista

15 July 2022 1:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

12 July 2022 4:25 PM

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre

11 July 2022 9:45 AM

Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music

8 July 2022 4:03 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover

7 July 2022 2:52 PM

The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk

7 July 2022 11:02 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?

4 July 2022 2:42 PM

Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siba Mtongana on building her food empire

4 July 2022 1:36 PM

In the Chair with Lester Kiewit is South African celebrity chef, author and entrepreneur Siba Mtongana

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday

18 July 2022 10:33 AM

'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist

14 July 2022 11:54 AM

The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack

14 July 2022 10:06 AM

"New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

13 July 2022 2:17 PM

July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted

13 July 2022 1:57 PM

Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

Business Opinion

It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square

Local Entertainment World

Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market

Business

EWN Highlights

Mandela's legacy has been corrupted by those in govt, say some citizens

18 July 2022 12:44 PM

WATCH LIVE: Rampahosa leads Mandela Day commemoration in Gqeberha

18 July 2022 12:43 PM

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial: Legal representative of accused wants postponement

18 July 2022 12:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA