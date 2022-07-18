A cut above: SA's top barbers battle it out for 'best' title





It was a case of razors at the ready for some of the country's top barbers in Cape Town this weekend.

The first-ever King and Queen of the Chair Barber Battle SA took place in Lotus River on Sunday.

Competitors could enter one of four catergories: Classic, Street Style, Young Blood (for those with less than three years experience) and Pattern, where they had to replicate a pattern given to them.

The event was hosted by 2021's Number 1 Best Barber at the KFM Best of the Cape Awards, Zaid Thebus of BoyzIIMenz Hair Studio.

Thebus told CapeTalk/KFM "I'm happy with the event, it went very well...we will be doing this event every year."

Some people even asked me to do it more than once a year to boost young barbers in our industry. Zaid Thebus, Owner - BoyzIIMenz Hair Studio

The winners of the competition were:

Shuaib Biscombi - Young Blood winner

Shameeg Davids - Classic Cut winner

Amien Hare - Street Style winner

Nurdeen Brown - Pattern winner

RELATED: It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square