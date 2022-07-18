WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever





South Africa’s economy cannot grow while Eskom fails to generate enough electricity.

Unemployment will remain a crisis, no matter what plans are put in place.

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto facilitated a panel discussion on how the country can remedy its energy crisis, "the biggest existential threat to our economy".

Watch the panel discussion with energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and Adil Nchabeleng, CEO of Transform RSA.