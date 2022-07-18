WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Boks beat Wales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Concern over new Centaurus subvariant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 15:50
Lidiwe Mazibuko- Futurelect
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 16:05
SA's mass shooting problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:20
Permanent Climate Change damage to Earth’s species
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Trisos
Today at 16:33
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 16:55
Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:05
Eskom 2.0??
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Head of University of Cape Town Power Futures Lab at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:20
SA’s fragmented maternity protection landscape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catherine Pereira-Kotze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Police Minister Cele in Khayelitsha after weekend of deadly violence SAPS have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding two separate shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend. 18 July 2022 2:58 PM
Tragedy: Fatal crash at Killarney race track claims life of beloved local doctor Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar lost control of his Opel Kadett drag racing car at an MSA Drag Racing event at Killarney on Saturday. 18 July 2022 2:05 PM
Pitbull reunited with owners after video of thief caught in the act goes viral A video clip trending on social media showed an adult male brazenly lifting a dog over a wall from a residence in Strand. 18 July 2022 11:03 AM
View all Local
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Du... 18 July 2022 9:21 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about... 18 July 2022 10:00 AM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Business
Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane talks about winning the Miss Supranational pageant. 18 July 2022 10:12 AM
RSS Retail Savings Bonds: Everything you need to know Pippa Hudson spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French of Maya on Money about the RSA Retail Bonds.  18 July 2022 9:47 AM
How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does Africa Melane speaks to certified master coach at Be The Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, about the personal benefits of givi... 18 July 2022 8:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
View all Entertainment
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

18 July 2022 1:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Electricity
Load shedding
Chris Yelland
Wind
Transform RSA
Refilwe Moloto
energy
solar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
renewables
Adil Nchabeleng
Sola Group
battery storage
Domonic Wills

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.

South Africa’s economy cannot grow while Eskom fails to generate enough electricity.

Unemployment will remain a crisis, no matter what plans are put in place.

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto facilitated a panel discussion on how the country can remedy its energy crisis, "the biggest existential threat to our economy".

Watch the panel discussion with energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and Adil Nchabeleng, CEO of Transform RSA.




More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa

14 July 2022 10:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on

8 July 2022 6:21 PM

Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2

7 July 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

7 July 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?

7 July 2022 6:34 AM

John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep the lights on amid load shedding

6 July 2022 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?

5 July 2022 1:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'

14 June 2022 10:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'

7 June 2022 10:24 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study

2 June 2022 10:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

Business Opinion

It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square

Local Entertainment World

Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market

Business

EWN Highlights

Mandela's legacy has been corrupted by those in govt, say some citizens

18 July 2022 12:44 PM

WATCH LIVE: Rampahosa leads Mandela Day commemoration in Gqeberha

18 July 2022 12:43 PM

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial: Legal representative of accused wants postponement

18 July 2022 12:43 PM

