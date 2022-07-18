Tragedy: Fatal crash at Killarney race track claims life of beloved local doctor
The Janaazah has been held of a Cape Town doctor killed during a drag racing event at Killarney International Raceway on Saturday morning.
Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar died after losing control of his Opel Kadett. Dr Mugjenkar was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
The Motor Sport South Africa (MSA) Drag Racing event was stopped after a crash.
In a statement, KIR said the racing enthusiast from Athlone had been a member of the Western Province Motor Club and a keen competitor for a number of years.
Dr Mugjenkar was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries. An investigation into the cause of the crash will be carried out.
Tributes have been pouring in for the father-of-four, one user called him a "gem of a person".
