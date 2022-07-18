'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view





A screengrab of Casac’s Lawson Naidoo making submissions at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 27 February 2019.

Lawson Naidoo is a household name in South Africa.

He holds many positions in various institutions and organisations in the country, including executive secretary at the Council for the advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), Independent Director of South African cricket as well as thirty years of experience in politics, business and civil society sectors.

Naidoo has strong views on civil servants, politicians and elected officials who get caught up in corruptions scandals and who effectively steal money from the poor.

He speaks to the Money Show's Bruce Whitfield about the impact and effect money has in life, and also shares details of his first pay check as a 14 year old boy.

One wonders how people who engage in that kind of conduct, can look at themselves in the mirror or even sleep peacefully at night, knowing that they've condemned many hundreds, if not thousands of many others to go to bed on an empty stomach. Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC

I'm not so driven, nor obsessed by money and making a lot of money. It's about being able to live a comfortable life, and to use that income to try and create a better environment around me. Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC

I was about 14 years old, working on a construction site in London, I earned, which was a lot of money back then, 40 pounds for a week's worth. Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC

Conservative is my approach to money. I'm very risk averse in that regard. I take very good care of the money that I do have. Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC

I spend wisely, most of the time. And try and make sure that my future is taken care of, the future of my children is taken care of and trust one or two financial experts to help me along the way. Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC