Police Minister Cele in Khayelitsha after weekend of deadly violence
Police minister Bheki Cele is taking part in a Ministerial Imbizo in Cape Town today (Monday) following a deadly weekend of violence.
Police have confirmed that five people died in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night.
In Khayelitsha, three men – aged 34, 36 and 50 were shot by unknown suspects who fled the scene, while in Makhaza, another two men - both in their 30s, were shot and killed.
It brings to over 55, the number of lives lost due to mass killings or shootings in various parts of the country in the last three weeks.
The South African Police Services (SAPS) said the community of Khayelitsha would have an opportunity to engage Ministers in the Security Cluster, senior SAPS officers and officials from the Department of Community Safety and City of Cape Town, on the work being done to "address their crime concerns."
Meanwhile, SAPS is appealing to anyone who may have information on the killings at the weekend to come forward.
Watch: *SECURITY CLUSTER MINISTERS AND CITY OF CAPE TOWN RESPOND TO KHAYELITSHA COMMUNITY SAFETY Needs. https://t.co/OiwxPGl7ok— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 18, 2022
More from Local
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on
Pippa Hudson speaks to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg, about concerns swirling around the Koeberg nuclear plant, amid resignations and delays in getting it back up and running at full capacity.Read More
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA
Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Office finds itself in.Read More
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence
The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town.Read More
How political parties get their hands on public funds
Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explores the avenues of the public funding political parties receive in South Africa.Read More
'They're scared for their lives' Khayelitsha residents fear ratting on criminals
Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged residents in Khayelitsha to share intelligence with police over recent shootings.Read More
Jonathan Jansen on Don Mattera: 'His legacy is in his writing'
Professor Jonathan Jansen, who recently delivered the inaugural Don Mattera lecture, speaks to Pippa Hudson about the life and legacy of the world renowned author and poet following his passing at the age of 87.Read More
Papers on Gupta brothers ready and will be served on time - NPA
Head of the Investigating Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Advocate Andrea Johnson, says they are ready to extradite the Gupta brothers.Read More
Probe underway into Hout Bay oil spill, local seal colony affected
The SPCA's wildlife unit and the Seal Centre in Hout Bay were assisted by a team at SANCCOB to clean two young yearling seals.Read More
Wine industry wants to turn excess wine into cider after COVID-19 lockdown ban
John Perlman speaks to the manager: wine cellar services at Vinpro, Christo Conradie, about the plan to turn excess wine into cider.Read More