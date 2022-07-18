Police Minister Cele in Khayelitsha after weekend of deadly violence





Police minister Bheki Cele is taking part in a Ministerial Imbizo in Cape Town today (Monday) following a deadly weekend of violence.

Police have confirmed that five people died in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night.

In Khayelitsha, three men – aged 34, 36 and 50 were shot by unknown suspects who fled the scene, while in Makhaza, another two men - both in their 30s, were shot and killed.

It brings to over 55, the number of lives lost due to mass killings or shootings in various parts of the country in the last three weeks.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) said the community of Khayelitsha would have an opportunity to engage Ministers in the Security Cluster, senior SAPS officers and officials from the Department of Community Safety and City of Cape Town, on the work being done to "address their crime concerns."

Meanwhile, SAPS is appealing to anyone who may have information on the killings at the weekend to come forward.

Watch: *SECURITY CLUSTER MINISTERS AND CITY OF CAPE TOWN RESPOND TO KHAYELITSHA COMMUNITY SAFETY Needs. https://t.co/OiwxPGl7ok — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 18, 2022