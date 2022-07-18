Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
Every year in July, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia”, who has a huge following among his listeners.
Her story is truly inspirational.
For a decade from 2007, she invested a third of her income.
Her earnings would grow by more than five times, yet she kept her expenses the same.
At one stage, she earned R1 million a year, but drove an old Opel Corsa Lite and rented a small flat close to work.
It is 2022, the world has gone mad(der); is Julia still a supersaver?
I haven’t had to sell anything during this volatile time. So, all these swings are theoretical gains and losses…Julia
Julia suggests investors ignore the daily fluctuations in the value of their portfolios.
Having lived through two recessions; it is something she has the discipline for.
Last year Julia did not earn an income, so she decided to do something she has never done before: cash in her gains.
In the last year, I wasn’t earning any income… I thought it might be a good time to realise some of my capital gains… I sold just over R800 000 of my MSCI World shares… I took that offshore… investing it slowly using dollar cost averaging…Julia
At this time last year, Julia’s investments totalled about R6 million.
Now, without adding anything, after the considerable rejig, and paying capital gains tax and fees, she is now sitting at R6.2 million.
Julia and her husband will continue sending investments offshore as they may move to Europe where he is from.
The bulk of her investments will remain in South Africa.
I like the Satrix 40. I’m traditional and boring that way… It’s important to have money in the currency that you’ll be spending… The idea is to have some assets in Euros because that’s where we would go…Julia
