Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:30
Junk Food sales soar during loadshedding
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Kefiloe Mokoena - Gauteng regional coordinator at Tiger Brands Foundation
Today at 11:05
Carbon Monoxide: From your generator to Enyobeni
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Lorch - Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry at University of Hull
Today at 13:33
Travel - Long Street crime & grime
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Muneeb Hendricks - Security Manager at Central City Improvement Project
Gerhard van der Merwe
Today at 15:20
Banyana Banyana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Public Protector Impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
No Items to show
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on Pippa Hudson speaks to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg, about concerns swi... 19 July 2022 10:01 AM
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Offic... 19 July 2022 9:29 AM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
View all Local
How political parties get their hands on public funds Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explore... 19 July 2022 9:02 AM
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Du... 18 July 2022 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Offic... 19 July 2022 9:29 AM
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits. 18 July 2022 9:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril. 18 July 2022 8:31 PM
View all Business
Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's development 18 July 2022 6:11 PM
Admit it! You pick your nose when you think nobody is watching. Is it so bad? Lester Kiewit interviews environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor to help us unpick the facts. 18 July 2022 5:38 PM
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July. 18 July 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
View all Entertainment
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away

18 July 2022 3:18 PM
by Crystal Orderson
Tags:
Don Mattera

Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.

JOHANNESBURG - Iconic South African poet and author Don Mattera has passed away.

The family confirmed his passing and said they would issue a full statement in due course.

He was recently honoured with the 2022 Artfluence Human Rights Award for his commitment to human rights and community development.

On Saturday, the City of Joburg honoured the 86-year-old poet as part of the 60th year anniversary celebrations.

Mattera was born in 1935. Many described Mattera as a voice of compassion and an activist who cared deeply for his community.

He grew up in Sophiatown before the apartheid government moved his family to Westbury.

It was during the campaign against the forced removals from Sophiatown, that Mattera became a political activist and a member of the African National Congress.

Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.

His autobiography, Memory is the Weapon, was awarded the Steve Biko Prize.

He also wrote several other books including Azanian Love Song and Gone With The Twilight.

In an interview with the City of Johannesburg, he was asked how he would like to be remembered.

He replied: "I would like to be remembered as a man who loved his country and his people."


This article first appeared on EWN : Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away




More from Lifestyle

Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development

18 July 2022 6:11 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's development

Admit it! You pick your nose when you think nobody is watching. Is it so bad?

18 July 2022 5:38 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor to help us unpick the facts.

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 3:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.

Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational

18 July 2022 10:12 AM

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane talks about winning the Miss Supranational pageant.

RSS Retail Savings Bonds: Everything you need to know

18 July 2022 9:47 AM

Pippa Hudson spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French of Maya on Money about the RSA Retail Bonds. 

How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does

18 July 2022 8:19 AM

Africa Melane speaks to certified master coach at Be The Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, about the personal benefits of giving back.

Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert

17 July 2022 6:56 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation when a child is misbehaving, instead of shouting or lecturing at them.

New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers

16 July 2022 4:20 PM

Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', which celebrates fatherhood.

The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape

16 July 2022 9:34 AM

The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months.

'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022

16 July 2022 9:10 AM

The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.

More from Local

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on

19 July 2022 10:01 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg, about concerns swirling around the Koeberg nuclear plant, amid resignations and delays in getting it back up and running at full capacity.

Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA

19 July 2022 9:29 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Office finds itself in.

They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence

19 July 2022 9:16 AM

The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town.

How political parties get their hands on public funds

19 July 2022 9:02 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explores the avenues of the public funding political parties receive in South Africa.

'They're scared for their lives' Khayelitsha residents fear ratting on criminals

19 July 2022 9:01 AM

Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged residents in Khayelitsha to share intelligence with police over recent shootings.

Jonathan Jansen on Don Mattera: 'His legacy is in his writing'

19 July 2022 8:50 AM

Professor Jonathan Jansen, who recently delivered the inaugural Don Mattera lecture, speaks to Pippa Hudson about the life and legacy of the world renowned author and poet following his passing at the age of 87.

Papers on Gupta brothers ready and will be served on time - NPA

19 July 2022 8:34 AM

Head of the Investigating Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Advocate Andrea Johnson, says they are ready to extradite the Gupta brothers.

Probe underway into Hout Bay oil spill, local seal colony affected

19 July 2022 8:01 AM

The SPCA's wildlife unit and the Seal Centre in Hout Bay were assisted by a team at SANCCOB to clean two young yearling seals.

Wine industry wants to turn excess wine into cider after COVID-19 lockdown ban

19 July 2022 6:30 AM

John Perlman speaks to the manager: wine cellar services at Vinpro, Christo Conradie, about the plan to turn excess wine into cider.

Concerns raised after 'Centaurus' COVID sub-variant discovered in 10 countries

19 July 2022 6:26 AM

John Maytham speaks to the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, Prof Shabir Madhi, about the concerns of the Centaurus COVID-19 sub-variant.

