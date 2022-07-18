Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away
JOHANNESBURG - Iconic South African poet and author Don Mattera has passed away.
The family confirmed his passing and said they would issue a full statement in due course.
He was recently honoured with the 2022 Artfluence Human Rights Award for his commitment to human rights and community development.
On Saturday, the City of Joburg honoured the 86-year-old poet as part of the 60th year anniversary celebrations.
Mattera was born in 1935. Many described Mattera as a voice of compassion and an activist who cared deeply for his community.
He grew up in Sophiatown before the apartheid government moved his family to Westbury.
It was during the campaign against the forced removals from Sophiatown, that Mattera became a political activist and a member of the African National Congress.
Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.
His autobiography, Memory is the Weapon, was awarded the Steve Biko Prize.
He also wrote several other books including Azanian Love Song and Gone With The Twilight.
In an interview with the City of Johannesburg, he was asked how he would like to be remembered.
He replied: "I would like to be remembered as a man who loved his country and his people."
This article first appeared on EWN : Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away
