Admit it! You pick your nose when you think nobody is watching. Is it so bad?
Few will admit it, but everyone does it – even other primates.
Whether you are among people you trust or sneaking a quick one when you think nobody is looking, we are all guilty.
The social stigma around nose picking is widespread, but is it really that bad?
What should we be doing with our boogers?
Lester Kiewit interviewed environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor to help us 'unpick' the facts.
Second-hand car buyers have to check the seats… for people who wiped their bogeys on there… People are unbelievably foul!Professor Mark Taylor, environmental scientist
If you look at little children… if they have something lodged up their nose… they mine nose gold…Professor Mark Taylor, environmental scientist
If you look at the evidence, it’s possibly not such a great idea.Professor Mark Taylor, environmental scientist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_79611194_funny-portrait-of-a-girl-picking-her-nose-while-reading-on-a-digital-tablet-something-she-found-out-.html?vti=np81mbpye8aczq6qod-1-57
