Concerns raised after 'Centaurus' COVID sub-variant discovered in 10 countries





The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned countries across the world of a new and highly mutated COVID-19 sub-variant called Centaurus.

The variant has been identified as BA.2.75 and is part of the Omicron lineage.

It has been identified in 10 countries such as India, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, United States of America, United Kingdom, and Germany.

CapeTalk's John Maytham speaks to the University of the Witwatersrand's dean of health sciences, Professor Shabir Madhi, about the newly discovered variant.

Madhi added that despite the Centaurus sub-variant not being detected in South Africa, people are advised to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the variant.

It might lead to resurgence even in a country such as South Africa, although we haven’t identified a case yet of this sub-variant virus, but again it is unlikely that we are going to experience a mass number of hospitalisations and deaths now that 90% of people in South Africa got some type of immunity against a virus either from vaccines or infection. Dr Shabir Madhi, Dean of Health Sciences - University of the Witwatersrand

In South Africa for an example, if you are above the age of 15 and got other underlying medical conditions, you will be well advised to get an additional dose of vaccine now before the sub-variant appears in South Africa. Dr Shabir Madhi, Dean of Health Sciences - University of the Witwatersrand

