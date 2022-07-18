Is South Africa also at risk of defaulting on its debt like Sri Lanka?
The island nation of Sri Lanka has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
The south Asian nation's 22 million people have endured shortages of essentials such as basic food stuff and fuel since late last year.
It effectively defaulted on its debt obligations after being given a 30 day ultimatum to cover $78 million in unpaid interest.
South Africa is ranked 15th on Bloomberg's Sovereign Debt vulnerability ranking which gives an insight into which countries are likely to default on its debt obligations.
El Salvador tops the list, with the African nations of Ghana, Tunisia and Egypt also deemed to be in deep financial trouble.
Given the state of the global economy, the question must be asked, 'Which other countries are at risk of the same fate as Sri Lanka'? 'Can the same happen to South Africa in 2022'?
After Sri Lanka default, who is next on the list? The key financial ratios being considered are 1) Government Bond Yield; 2) 5 Year CDS spread; 3) Interest rate expense; 4) Government Debt. The aggregated value gives a sovereign debt vulnerability ranking. Based on these ratios, pic.twitter.com/ivX3O8bfGD— José Fuentes Ortega (@josefuenteso) July 10, 2022
What an upside-down world we live in. It's one of economic and political volatility at the moment and when those sort of collide, it can be calamitous as we've seen in Sri Lanka.Conrad Wood, head of fixed income at Aluwani Capital Partners
South Africa always features, unfortunately in these vulnerability indices.Conrad Wood, head of fixed income at Aluwani Capital Partners
We're not that vulnerable from a debt servicing perspective when we do have periods of dollar strength. Certainly far less vulnerable than most other emerging markets.Conrad Wood, head of fixed income at Aluwani Capital Partners
The dollar is probably stronger against most emerging currencies over the last 6 months. So effectively your debt burden goes up by 20%, just simply from currency moves.Conrad Wood, head of fixed income at Aluwani Capital Partners
