[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction

Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:30
Junk Food sales soar during loadshedding
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Kefiloe Mokoena - Gauteng regional coordinator at Tiger Brands Foundation
Today at 11:05
Carbon Monoxide: From your generator to Enyobeni
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Lorch - Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry at University of Hull
Today at 13:33
Travel - Long Street crime & grime
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Muneeb Hendricks - Security Manager at Central City Improvement Project
Gerhard van der Merwe
Today at 15:20
Banyana Banyana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Public Protector Impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on Pippa Hudson speaks to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg, about concerns swi... 19 July 2022 10:01 AM
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Offic... 19 July 2022 9:29 AM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
How political parties get their hands on public funds Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explore... 19 July 2022 9:02 AM
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Du... 18 July 2022 9:21 AM
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Offic... 19 July 2022 9:29 AM
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits. 18 July 2022 9:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril. 18 July 2022 8:31 PM
Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's development 18 July 2022 6:11 PM
Admit it! You pick your nose when you think nobody is watching. Is it so bad? Lester Kiewit interviews environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor to help us unpick the facts. 18 July 2022 5:38 PM
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational "Supersaver Julia", as he does every year in July. 18 July 2022 3:46 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let's not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We're not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola's ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
WATCH: How to end South Africa's energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We're miserable but let's moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
Business

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril.
Former President Jacob Zuma responding with laughter to a debate in Parliament. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Spoilt Ballots is a history book which details the pivotal events in our history.

Co-authored by Nick Dall and Matthew Blackman, it takes you back to major events that have shaped South Africa over the past few centuries.

Events such the 1910 formation of the Union of South Africa, to the 1948 general elections which ushered in apartheid, and the birth of our Rainbow Nation following the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

It also sheds light on other events, like the assassination of King Shaka in 1828 and President Cyril Ramaphosa's ascension to the top of the ANC at the party's Nasrec conference in 2017.

It delves deep into the psyche of the people who voted in some of the country's most decisive elections, and how those decisions made almost 200 years ago still affects us in a democratic South Africa today.

When diamonds were discovered in Kimberley in 1876, in the Cape at that time, men of all races could vote provided they had a property worth 25 pounds....When diamonds were discovered, that all changed. Suddenly people with a darker skin were seen as a potential labour source.

Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril

Cecil Rhodes & Co. created these compounds, which were basically like prisons for the miners. They couldn't drink, they had watch towers, they had lights. If they wanted to go home, they had to sit in a room and eat castor oil for a few days to make sure they hadn't swallowed any diamonds.

Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril

The Boer war wouldn't have happened in their wants gold in the Transvaal. I don;t think the British gave a toot about Transvaal. They had no interest whatsoever, but when there was gold they suddenly had a huge interest.

Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril

In 1929, Hertzog romped to a landslide victory in the so-called 'swart gevaar' election. It was called that, because that's when the Nats really used 'swart gevaar' as an election campaign slogan.

Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril



Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA

19 July 2022 9:29 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Office finds itself in.

'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view

18 July 2022 9:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.

With only one functional refinery, SA is always at risk of fuel shortages

18 July 2022 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Syd Vianello, independent retail analyst.

Is South Africa also at risk of defaulting on its debt like Sri Lanka?

18 July 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Conrad Wood, head of fixed income at Aluwani Capital Partners.

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 3:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

18 July 2022 1:00 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.

What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA

18 July 2022 10:00 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the chief executive of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association of South Africa (LFWA), Peter Morgan, about Sasol's declaration of a force majeure on its supply of petrol products following the closing of the Natref refinery.

The search for returns: Innovation will be key

18 July 2022 9:12 AM

Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.

Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market

18 July 2022 7:59 AM

Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property Maritza Van Rooyen about how the increased cost of living is putting South Africa’s rental property market under pressure.

DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down

18 July 2022 7:49 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on

Local

Local

Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA

Business Local

Business Local

Concerns raised after 'Centaurus' COVID sub-variant discovered in 10 countries

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Crime is shifting from the Cape metro area to our rural towns - Safety MEC Allen

19 July 2022 10:09 AM

19 July 2022 10:09 AM

Ashton fruit canning factory workers pray for investors to prevent its closure

19 July 2022 9:55 AM

19 July 2022 9:55 AM

SA expected to receive clarity on what caused deaths of 21 teens at EC tavern

19 July 2022 9:39 AM

19 July 2022 9:39 AM

