[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction
Spoilt Ballots is a history book which details the pivotal events in our history.
Co-authored by Nick Dall and Matthew Blackman, it takes you back to major events that have shaped South Africa over the past few centuries.
Events such the 1910 formation of the Union of South Africa, to the 1948 general elections which ushered in apartheid, and the birth of our Rainbow Nation following the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.
It also sheds light on other events, like the assassination of King Shaka in 1828 and President Cyril Ramaphosa's ascension to the top of the ANC at the party's Nasrec conference in 2017.
It delves deep into the psyche of the people who voted in some of the country's most decisive elections, and how those decisions made almost 200 years ago still affects us in a democratic South Africa today.
When diamonds were discovered in Kimberley in 1876, in the Cape at that time, men of all races could vote provided they had a property worth 25 pounds....When diamonds were discovered, that all changed. Suddenly people with a darker skin were seen as a potential labour source.Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril
Cecil Rhodes & Co. created these compounds, which were basically like prisons for the miners. They couldn't drink, they had watch towers, they had lights. If they wanted to go home, they had to sit in a room and eat castor oil for a few days to make sure they hadn't swallowed any diamonds.Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril
The Boer war wouldn't have happened in their wants gold in the Transvaal. I don;t think the British gave a toot about Transvaal. They had no interest whatsoever, but when there was gold they suddenly had a huge interest.Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril
In 1929, Hertzog romped to a landslide victory in the so-called 'swart gevaar' election. It was called that, because that's when the Nats really used 'swart gevaar' as an election campaign slogan.Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril
