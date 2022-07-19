



An organisation representing the majority of South Africa's wine producers and cellars wants excess wine to be distilled into ciders.

Government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations that included a ban on alcohol sales plunged the sale of wines in the country between 2020 and 2021 into the ground.

Speaking to John Perlman, manager at Vinpro, Christo Conradie, says that they have enough stocked wine, which must be turned into ciders for local consumption.

What is happening now is the relief as we can also put forward a grape concentrate for the manufacturers of apple juice in South Africa. We need to import it and what we can do is to source it locally so that is done for the wine producers to turn it into cider. Christo Conradie, Manager - Vinpro

We want to change it and align with international standards, the 75% of apple juice will stay intact but the 25% can also be in a grape concentrate and that is the reason why we need a gazette that is published on the 8th of July 2022. Christo Conradie, Manager - Vinpro

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : Wine industry wants to turn excess wine into cider after COVID-19 lockdown ban