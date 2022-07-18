With only one functional refinery, SA is always at risk of fuel shortages
What are the odds of South Africa running out of fuel?
There's some consternation following the news that Sasol shutdown its Natref refinery over the weekend, due to a shortage of crude oil.
Sasol declared a force majeure on its supply of petrol products due to the delay of oil shipments.
60% of fuel products are imported into South Africa, yet Sasol is confident that there won't be any fuel shortages over the coming weeks.
It has since announced plans to restart operations at the refinery by the end of July following the arrival of an oil tanker at the Durban port.
RELATED: What Sasol's shut down of Natref refinery means for fuel supply and costs in SA
Could we experience shortages? Of course we can, because the refined fuel has now got to come by ship....The reason Natref is closed is because the ship arrived late.Syd Vianello, independent retail analyst
What happens if the same thing happens to some or other ships carrying refined fuel? And they don;t arrive in Durban on time and we don't have enough refined fuel in storage?Syd Vianello, independent retail analyst
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_13042555_the-silhouette-of-oil-refinery-worker-at-sunset.html?vti=o2kklgg9t211qv1loh-1-39
