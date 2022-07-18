Prince Harry: Life and times of Mandela assaulted by tragedies of the world
JOHANNESBURG - Britain’s Prince Harry said the course of freedom that defined the life and times of Nelson Mandela was today being assaulted by some events happening in the world such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prince Harry delivered the keynote address at the UN General Assembly's annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday.
On this day, many across the world have spent 67 minutes of their time to better their communities and give back to those in need.
The 67 minutes mirror the years of Madiba's life that he devoted to the service of humanity.
Prince Harry has lamented that leaders globally need take a stand and show leadership by dealing with the many crises that are faced by global citizens.
“This is a pivotal moment; a moment where all ordinary people around the world are experiencing pain and, in this moment, we have a choice to make. We can grow apathetic, succumb to anger or yield to despair. Or we can do what Mandela did; every single day inside that nine by seven prison cell on Robben Island. We can find meaning and purpose in the struggle.”
WATCH: Nelson Mandela Day with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex as Keynote speaker | United Nations
This article first appeared on EWN : Prince Harry: Life and times of Mandela assaulted by tragedies of the world
Source : @kensingtonfamily/instagram
