How political parties get their hands on public funds





My Vote Counts logo Photo: MVC

Every year, since 2014, political parties in the country have cumulatively received more than R1 billion through public funding.

However, the information on how much parties received and how the money was spent is not easily accessible.

Civil society body My Vote Counts has released a second report titled How _Many Rands for our Vote? - _which explores the avenues of the public funding political parties receive.

The organisation was established in 2012 following several civil society campaigns to address corruption in South Africa's democracy.

The report is an update to a previous report on political party funding and aims to look at how taxpayer funds are being channeled to parties in the country.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the main author of the report, Awonke Baba.

Baba said it's important to note the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) doesn't speak to public funding, but rather private funding.

Political parties need funding and the PPFA [Political Party Funding Act] wants to effect change the way funding is distributed. But when it comes to public funding, the PPFA does have a say on that because it regulates some of the funding that is channeled to political parties, but only through the IEC. Public funding does not come through the IEC, but from Parliament and the provincial legislatures. The PPFA only speaks to the small amount going to political parties. Awonke Baba, My Vote Counts researcher

The PPFA came into effect in April 2021, and mandates all political parties to disclose donations above R100,000. The act prohibits funding from government departments, state-owned entities and foreign governments and agencies.

The PPFA provides a new and equitable formula for the disbursement of funds. The previous law had allocated only 10% equitably and 90% was allocated proportionally to the number of seats held in the Parliament.

The new law says two-thirds is allocated equitably to political parties that hold seats in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. So that is a huge difference and this provides a fair share to all parties, even the smaller ones. Awonke Baba, My Vote Counts researcher

To access the report, visit myvotecounts.org.za

