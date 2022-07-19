Papers on Gupta brothers ready and will be served on time - NPA
Head of the Investigating Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Advocate Andrea Johnson, says they are ready to extradite the Gupta brothers.
Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai in June on charges of fraud and corruption. This came after a red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers for graft, fraud, and money laundering.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnson says there are ready.
When it comes to the Guptas, we have 60 days, we are well within our 60 days. The correct Guptas have been arrested. Not only do we have the assurance, but we've also had the confirmation from the UEA authorities and our paperwork is ready and will be served in time.Advocate Andrea Johnson, Head of the Investigating Directorate - National Prosecuting Authority
Johnson says it did not take them seven days to send the fingerprints to the UEA, but three days.
After a month, the UEA decided that they wanted them in a different format, not for both but only for one. The format they requested is not a format used by Interpol or the NPA. We found out it's a format used by Home Affairs that is not utilised as widely as everyone thought it would be.Advocate Andrea Johnson, Head of the Investigating Directorate - National Prosecuting Authority
Johnson says she cannot afford to fail on the extradition of the Gupta brothers.
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Papers on Gupta brothers ready and will be served on time - NPA
Source : Eyewitness News
