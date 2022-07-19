Jonathan Jansen on Don Mattera: 'His legacy is in his writing'
A passionate, fearless and independent spirit.
That's how professor Jonathan Jansen will remember the trailblazing and revolutionary Don Mattera, who died on Monday at the age of 87.
Mattera died peacefully at his home in Protea Glen and was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.
A poet, literary giant, freedom fighter and activist, Mattera devoted his entire life to the pursuit of a free and just society.
Mattera has also made immense contributions in the realm of literature, arts and journalism - which he has received global recognition for.
Professor Jansen, who delivered the inaugural Don Mattera lecture, spoke to Pippa Hudson about the life and legacy of the world-renowned author and poet.
Jansen said Mattera stood out because he was the antithesis of the leaders seen in today's politics.
His love, passion and activism was borderless. His history is reflected in the way he did his politics. In many ways, he was countercultural. He stands out because he's not captured and he's unbought. He doesn't participate in this race to the bottom in terms of corruption. He was not doctrinaire or committed to one thing... He was independent and critical.Prof Jonathan Jansen, distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Mattera was considered a foremost public intellectual and a highly respected journalist who gave black writers a voice during apartheid. He was a founding member of the Union of Black Journalists and the Congress of South African Writers.
He expressed himself creatively and that's how he became known to many of us. His poems were stirring, consoling and aroused you to action. This was his entire life.Prof Jonathan Jansen, distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Mattera was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree in literature from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He continued to play an active role in uplifting the community of Eldorado Park, where he'd been a resident for many years.
This is a guy who became a gangster and who was a threat to people in his youth. And later becomes the connective tissue, not just of Eldorado Park, but of people across the country. He produced artistic work that consoled us.Prof Jonathan Jansen, distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Jansen said it was to the Don Mattera Legacy Foundation to ensure his work and activism are kept alive for generations to come.
The beauty is that he's left us his legacy in his writing. I'm hoping that some of his poems will be taught in schools. There are so few people we can look up to today who stood out as public figures and activists. The foundation needs the funding and support to distribute his thinking in his abscence.Prof Jonathan Jansen, distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
