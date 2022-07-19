'They're scared for their lives' Khayelitsha residents fear ratting on criminals





While many South Africans were celebrating Mandela Day on Monday, the latest deadly shootings, which this past weekend alone claimed 11 lives, gave the people of Khayelitsha very little reason to celebrate.

Residents of the crime-plagued township, turned out in their numbers to an Imbizo yesterday to share their concerns with the country's senior police officials, including Police Minister, Bheki Cele.

They told SAPS top brass that local neighbourhood watch groups were no longer able to fight crime and highlighted a lack of policing in the area.

Cele promised that police are doing all they can to solve crimes in the area.

They committed that, in the month of November, there will be the establishment of the police station. Lucky Mbiza - Ward Councillor 96 Makhaza

Makhaza community members have been calling for this for the past twenty years. Lucky Mbiza - Ward Councillor 96 Makhaza

Eleven people were killed in the area over the weekend in separate shootings.

The minister urged members of the public to assist police in identifying those responsible.

But that's easier said than done says local ward councillor Lucky Mbiza.

People are scared for their lives...it's not easy for people to come and say 'I saw my neighbour involved in 1,2,3' Lucky Mbiza - Ward Councillor 96 Makhaza

[IN PICTURES] @SAPoliceService top brass in #Khayelitsha today to interact with this densely populated community that’s grappling with high levels of violent crime, alcohol &drug abuse, proliferation of firearms, high number of illegal liquor outlets. pic.twitter.com/AEwFTkCoec — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 18, 2022

RELATED | Police Minister Cele in Khayelitsha after weekend of deadly violence