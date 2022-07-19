'They're scared for their lives' Khayelitsha residents fear ratting on criminals
While many South Africans were celebrating Mandela Day on Monday, the latest deadly shootings, which this past weekend alone claimed 11 lives, gave the people of Khayelitsha very little reason to celebrate.
Residents of the crime-plagued township, turned out in their numbers to an Imbizo yesterday to share their concerns with the country's senior police officials, including Police Minister, Bheki Cele.
They told SAPS top brass that local neighbourhood watch groups were no longer able to fight crime and highlighted a lack of policing in the area.
Cele promised that police are doing all they can to solve crimes in the area.
They committed that, in the month of November, there will be the establishment of the police station.Lucky Mbiza - Ward Councillor 96 Makhaza
Makhaza community members have been calling for this for the past twenty years.Lucky Mbiza - Ward Councillor 96 Makhaza
Eleven people were killed in the area over the weekend in separate shootings.
The minister urged members of the public to assist police in identifying those responsible.
But that's easier said than done says local ward councillor Lucky Mbiza.
People are scared for their lives...it's not easy for people to come and say 'I saw my neighbour involved in 1,2,3'Lucky Mbiza - Ward Councillor 96 Makhaza
[IN PICTURES] @SAPoliceService top brass in #Khayelitsha today to interact with this densely populated community that’s grappling with high levels of violent crime, alcohol &drug abuse, proliferation of firearms, high number of illegal liquor outlets. pic.twitter.com/AEwFTkCoec— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 18, 2022
RELATED | Police Minister Cele in Khayelitsha after weekend of deadly violence
Source : Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on
Pippa Hudson speaks to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg, about concerns swirling around the Koeberg nuclear plant, amid resignations and delays in getting it back up and running at full capacity.Read More
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA
Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Office finds itself in.Read More
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence
The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town.Read More
How political parties get their hands on public funds
Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explores the avenues of the public funding political parties receive in South Africa.Read More
Jonathan Jansen on Don Mattera: 'His legacy is in his writing'
Professor Jonathan Jansen, who recently delivered the inaugural Don Mattera lecture, speaks to Pippa Hudson about the life and legacy of the world renowned author and poet following his passing at the age of 87.Read More
Papers on Gupta brothers ready and will be served on time - NPA
Head of the Investigating Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Advocate Andrea Johnson, says they are ready to extradite the Gupta brothers.Read More
Probe underway into Hout Bay oil spill, local seal colony affected
The SPCA's wildlife unit and the Seal Centre in Hout Bay were assisted by a team at SANCCOB to clean two young yearling seals.Read More
Wine industry wants to turn excess wine into cider after COVID-19 lockdown ban
John Perlman speaks to the manager: wine cellar services at Vinpro, Christo Conradie, about the plan to turn excess wine into cider.Read More
Concerns raised after 'Centaurus' COVID sub-variant discovered in 10 countries
John Maytham speaks to the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, Prof Shabir Madhi, about the concerns of the Centaurus COVID-19 sub-variant.Read More