Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA
- The South African Post Office's financial crisis has resulted in major operational challenges.
- The DA attributes the crisis to mismanagement and underinvestment.
- The party believes the post office can be saved through private investment.
The South African Post Office (Sapo) continues to slip into disarray and dysfunction, with more branches closing their doors. In recent days, Cape Talk listeners have expressed concern about the Observatory branch shutting down over a rental dispute. Other listeners have reported some post offices don't stock stamps, instead, they have to wait in long queues for stickers to be printed for postage.
Many people - especially small businesses - rely on the post office for courier services and the collection of the social relief of distress grants.
It seems the post office is facing a worrying financial crisis. In its latest annual report, the entity shows it incurred losses of R2.3bn for the 2020/21 financial year, an increase of R469m compared to the previous year. This financial loss is reflecting in the dismal services at an operational level.
Pippa Hudson spoke to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of the South African Post Office.
It's not surprising how the post office has been allowed to collapse to this dysfunctionality. Due to mismanagement, underinvestment and in failing to modernise these operations, there's been a migration of customers who used to rely on the post office to other ways of couriering goods which are more reliable.Solly Malatsi, DA Shadow Minister for Communications
Public trust is increasingly dwindling in the post office. Malatsi attributes this to poor communication by the entity and its failure to provide alternative services in the event of disruptions.
Since 2019, close to 300 post office branches have been closed without prior communication. One day you go to your mail box, and the next, you don't find your mail. This is a massive inconvenience to residents in urban areas but in other communities, people have to be transferred to post offices more than 40 kilometers away from their previous branch.Solly Malatsi, DA Shadow Minister for Communications
This is a disruption to everyday life, especially to the elderly who rely on the traditional mail to keep in contact with their families. There's also the commercial aspect, because a lot of small items move through the post office.Solly Malatsi, DA Shadow Minister for Communications
Malatsi believes it's still worth trying to save the postal service because it has one of the broadest infrastructure networks in various communities. The challenge is to ensure it's run well and there is investment to remain competitive.
The redundant technological infrastructure it has in its arsenal must be updated so it remains competitive. When it does this, it will be able to win over the public's trust.Solly Malatsi, DA Shadow Minister for Communications
But crucial to this, is to reduce the state's ownership of the entity, as this has proven to be ineffective. Malatsi believes the entity must be opened up to private investment, following the same pattern of Telkom.
It can become a commercially viable entity that doesn't have to rely on state bail outs all the time, as has been the case since 2010.Solly Malatsi, DA Shadow Minister for Communications
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
